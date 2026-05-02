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Home / World News / US could 'take over Cuba almost immediately', says Trump, widens sanctions

US could 'take over Cuba almost immediately', says Trump, widens sanctions

Measures target officials, security-linked entities and key sectors, with scope for action against foreign firms; Havana rejects the move as unlawful and says it will not be intimidated

Donald Trump,Trump

They’ll say ‘thank you very much. We give up: Trump (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 8:41 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said the US could “take over” Cuba “almost immediately” and signalled a possible naval deployment, as his administration expanded sanctions targeting the Cuban government and its affiliates.
 
Addressing an event, Trump said, “There’s this place called Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately,” adding that the island nation had “problems”. He linked the remark to US military operations tied to Iran.
 
“On the way back, we’ll have one of our big aircraft carriers come in, stop about 100 yards offshore,” he said, adding, “They’ll say ‘thank you very much. We give up.’”
 

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Tightened sanctions against Cuba
 
Alongside the remarks, Trump signed an executive order widening sanctions. The measures target individuals and entities linked to Cuba’s security apparatus, as well as sectors including energy, mining, financial services and defence.
 
US officials told Reuters the order allows action against “any foreign person” operating in key parts of the Cuban economy and enables secondary sanctions on those doing business with blacklisted entities.
 
The White House said the move aims to increase pressure on Havana, citing national security concerns and alleged links to Iran and groups such as Hezbollah.
 
Cuba calls sanctions ‘unlawful’
 
Cuba rejected the measures, calling them unlawful. Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said the sanctions were “unilateral coercive measures” that violate international law.
 
“The US has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries,” he said, adding, “They will not intimidate us.”
 
The latest steps come as Washington intensifies pressure on Havana, which Trump has repeatedly said is close to collapse. The US has also tightened energy supplies to Cuba in recent months, contributing to fuel shortages and power cuts.
 

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Topics : Donald Trump US-Cuba US Cuba relations US-Cuba ties BS Web Reports

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 8:41 AM IST

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