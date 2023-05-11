close

US dollar hits 300 rupees barrier amidst protests in cash-strapped Pakistan

The Pakistani rupee has taken a big hit since Tuesday as violent protests broke out in different parts of the country following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case

Press Trust of India Karachi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
For the first time in Pakistan's history, the US dollar on Thursday hit the 300 rupees barrier against the local currency in the interbank as well as the open market as the cash-strapped country faced political turmoil following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistani rupee has taken a big hit since Tuesday as violent protests broke out in different parts of the country following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Dollar Pakistan Rupee

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

