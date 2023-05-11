close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wildfires in Australia likely contributed to unusual La Nina event

The research, led by National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), US, is published in the journal Science Advances

Press Trust of India New Delhi
wildfire, fire, california wildfire

Wildfires. Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Researchers have found that the catastrophic Australian wildfires in 2019-2020 contributed to ocean cooling thousands of miles away, ultimately nudging the Tropical Pacific into a rare multi-year La Nina event that dissipated only recently.

The research, led by National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), US, is published in the journal Science Advances.

Because the emergence of La Nina can often be predicted months in advance, it's an important phenomenon for seasonal climate forecasts.

"Many people quickly forgot about the Australian fires, especially as the COVID pandemic exploded, but the Earth system has a long memory, and the impacts of the fires lingered for years," said NCAR scientist John Fasullo, lead author of the study.

While not uncommon, a La Nina occurrence for three consecutive winters is rare. The recent run of La Ninas, beginning in the winter of 2020-21 and continuing through last winter, is only the third string of three in the historical record, which dates back to 1950.

The recent La Nina streak is also unusual because it is the only one that did not follow a strong El Nino - a warming instead of cooling in the Tropical Pacific with similar but opposite climate impacts.

Also Read

World Wildlife Day 2023: Spotlight on the role of business in conservation

13 dead in Chile amid struggle to contain over 150 raging wildfires

Excessive methane emitted from mega wildfires fuels vicious cycle: Study

We'll strengthen security cooperation: Australian PM ahead of India visit

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India next March to lock trade deal

Van explodes in central Milan, injuring 1, sending dark smoke over city

Pakistan's Supreme Court directs NAB to produce Imran Khan within an hour

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

Singapore authorities say more property measures will be taken if needed

Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event

Previous studies have established that events in the Earth system, including aerosol emissions from large volcanic eruptions in the Southern Hemisphere which cool the climate, can shift the odds toward a La Nina emerging.

Given the massive scale of the Australian fires - which burned an estimated 46 million acres - Fasullo and his co-authors wondered what climate impacts the resulting emissions might have had.

To investigate the question, the researchers used an advanced NCAR-based computer model called the Community Earth System Model, version 2, to run two batches of simulations on the Cheyenne system at the NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center (US). All the simulations started in August of 2019, before the blazes in Australia became historically large, but only one set incorporated the emissions from the wildfires as observed by satellite.

The team found that the emissions from the wildfires, which quickly encircled the Southern Hemisphere, kicked off a chain of climate interactions. Unlike a volcanic eruption, the bulk of wildfire emissions did not make it high enough in the atmosphere to cool the climate by directly reflecting sunlight.

Instead, the aerosols that formed from the emissions brightened the cloud decks across the Southern Hemisphere and especially off the coast of Peru, which cooled and dried the air in the region, ultimately shifting the zone where the northern and southern trade winds come together.

The net result was a cooling of the Tropical Pacific ocean, where La Ninas form, over multiple years.

In the months preceding this strong three-year La Nina event, some seasonal forecasts were still predicting "neutral" conditions in the Tropical Pacific.

Fasullo said the new research helped explain this missed forecast and highlighted the importance of using a coupled Earth system model, which includes the atmosphere and the ocean, as a forecast tool.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Australia wildlife forest fires

First Published: May 11 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Siemens India arm's profit jumps 39% on strong order book

Siemens India facility
2 min read

Van explodes in central Milan, injuring 1, sending dark smoke over city

Photo: Unsplash
1 min read

Reducing regulatory intervention in system a priority: DCGI Raghuvanshi

drugs, pharma, prices, drug prices, medicines, health
2 min read

Pensioners to get 3 months to give consent for diverting additional dues

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

Pakistan's Supreme Court directs NAB to produce Imran Khan within an hour

Imran Khan
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)
5 min read

Imran Khan's supporters attack house of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan
2 min read

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with 'iron fist'

Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day: Shehbaz Sharif
1 min read

25 doctors dead in tribal fighting, says Sudan doctors' syndicate

Sudan_Rescue
4 min read

China objects India's proposal to blacklist JeM leader Abdul Rauf Azhar

India China
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon