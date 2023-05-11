close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

The bench, which heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's plea against his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case, expressed anger at the way Khan was taken into custody from the premises of the Islamabad HC

PTI
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major relief for Imran Khan, Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday declared the former prime minister's arrest "illegal" and ordered his immediate release after he was produced before a bench on its orders.
 
The order to produce 70-year-old Khan was issued by a three-member bench, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.
 
The bench, which heard Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case, expressed anger at the way Khan was taken into custody from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.
 
The bench had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce Khan by 4:30 pm (local time) when the court would reconvene.
 
Khan was produced before the court amid tight security. As he entered the courtroom, it was closed, and subsequently, the bench resumed the hearing of the case.
 
"It is good to see you," Chief Justice Bandial told Khan.
 

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

Widespread locust infestation in Afghan provinces is huge concern: FAO

Japan tech investor SoftBank Group sinks into second year of losses

Wildfires in Australia likely contributed to unusual La Nina event

Van explodes in central Milan, injuring 1, sending dark smoke over city

Pakistan's Supreme Court directs NAB to produce Imran Khan within an hour

"We believe that Imran Khan's arrest was illegal," the top judge said.
 
He said that the Islamabad High Court should hear the case on Friday. "You will have to accept whatever the high court decides," the judge added.
 
Bandial also said that it is every politician's responsibility to ensure law and order.
 
Earlier in the day, Bandial asked how an individual could be arrested from the court premises. Justice Minallah observed that Khan had indeed entered court premises. "How can anyone be denied the right to justice?” he asked.
 
The court also observed that no one could be arrested from the court without permission of the court's registrar. It observed that the arrest tantamount to denying access to justice without fear and intimation, which was the right of every citizen.
 
It also said that by entering the premises of a court means surrendering to the court and how a person could be arrested after surrender. “If an individual surrendered to the court, then what does arresting them mean?” the chief justice said.
 
Khan's counsel Hamid Khan informed that court that his client had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a pre-arrest bail but was arrested by paramilitary Rangers.
 
"Rangers misbehaved with Imran Khan and arrested him," the lawyer said.
 
The court also took note of about 90 to 100 Rangers personnel entering the court to arrest Khan. “What dignity remains of the court if 90 people entered its premises? How can any individual be arrested from court premises?” the chief Justice asked.
 
Chief Justice Bandial also at point observed that the National Accountability Bureau had committed “contempt of court”. “They should have taken permission from the court's registrar before the arrest. Court staffers were also subjected to abuse,” he said.
 
Khan was arrested on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court and an accountability court on Wednesday handed him over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.
 
The former premier on Wednesday approached the apex court to set aside the warrants of NAB of May 1 for his arrest and to challenge the Islamabad High Court's decision to declare the arrest “unlawful”.
 
Earlier, the IHC expressing anger at the way Khan was nabbed upheld his arrest hours after he was whisked away.
Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan International News

First Published: May 11 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Widespread locust infestation in Afghan provinces is huge concern: FAO

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Key Apple supplier Foxconn reports loss of 56% in Q1, outlook flat

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Google releases its text-to-music AI tool 'MusicLM' to Android, iOS users

Google passkeys
2 min read

Japan tech investor SoftBank Group sinks into second year of losses

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Wildfires in Australia likely contributed to unusual La Nina event

wildfire, fire, california wildfire
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Imran Khan's supporters attack house of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan
2 min read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)
5 min read

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with 'iron fist'

Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day: Shehbaz Sharif
1 min read

25 doctors dead in tribal fighting, says Sudan doctors' syndicate

Sudan_Rescue
4 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon