Business Standard
Home / World News / US elections 2024: Fires at ballot drop boxes being probed, say officials

US elections 2024: Fires at ballot drop boxes being probed, say officials

Steve Bernd, a spokesperson for the FBI's Seattle office, said the federal officials are examining these incidents along with the help of state and local law enforcement

Ballot box fire

Scott reassured voters that even if their ballots were in the affected box, their votes would still be counted | Photo: Reuters

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Federal authorities are investigating the incidents of fire at two ballot drop boxes in the Portland area of Oregon, as well as the incident of a second fire in the nearby Vancouver area of Washington, as reported by CNN.

The Portland Police Bureau stated that officers responded to the fire in Oregon around 3:30 am (local time) on Monday at a ballot box where an "incendiary device" had been placed. Security personnel quickly extinguished the flames.

Steve Bernd, a spokesperson for the FBI's Seattle office, said the federal officials are examining these incidents along with the help of state and local law enforcement.

 

Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott confirmed that fire suppression systems inside the box protected nearly all ballots, although three were damaged. Officials will contact those voters using unique identifiers on their ballot envelopes to provide replacement ballots, as reported by CNN.

Voters who submitted their ballots between 3:30 pm Saturday and 3 pm Monday should reach out to the Multnomah County Elections Division if they have concerns, Scott stated.

Scott reassured voters that even if their ballots were in the affected box, their votes would still be counted.

More From This Section

South Africa flag

S Africa submits legal claim to UN court which accuses Israel of genocide

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel approves two bills that may halt UNRWA's aid delivery to Gaza

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

Kamala Harris plans 'freedom' rally, Trump courts men in final push

Boeing

Boeing to raise up to $19 bn to shore up finances, stave off downgrade

Volkswagen

Volkswagen labour chief sounds alarm on mass layoffs, plant closures

"Voters should be assured that even if their ballots were in the affected box, their votes will be counted," he said.

In Vancouver, the other ballot box was set on fire at a bus station early Monday, as per the Vancouver Police Department.

The department discovered a "suspicious device" next to the burning box. The Clark County Elections Office stated that hundreds of ballots were affected, CNN reported.

Laura Shepard, spokeswoman for Vancouver, advised anyone who deposited a ballot in that box after 11 am on Saturday to verify the status of their ballot.

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs condemned the incidents, acknowledging that some ballots were damaged and highlighting the importance of safety for election workers. He denounced any actions that threaten the electoral process and expressed confidence in local election officials to ensure safe and secure elections in Washington.

"We take the safety of our election workers seriously and will not tolerate threats or acts of violence that seek to undermine the democratic process," Hobbs said.

"I strongly denounce any acts of terror that aim to disrupt lawful and fair elections in Washington State... Despite this incident, I have complete confidence in our county election officials' ability to keep Washington's elections safe and secure for all voters," he added.

The two ballot boxes are located about 15 miles apart. The Vancouver box is situated in a highly contested congressional district represented by Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who is facing a rematch against Republican Joe Kent, endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, there have been recent reports of similar incidents, including a mailbox outside a post office in Phoenix that was set on fire, damaging an unknown number of ballots.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with arson in that case, claiming it was not politically motivated, the Phoneix Police Department stated.

These fires occurred following an FBI and Department of Homeland Security bulletin warning that "election-related grievances," such as beliefs in voter fraud, could incite domestic extremists to commit violence in the lead-up to and following the November elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

US pursues modest Mideast plans amid uncertainty over upcoming elections

Ashwin Ramaswami

Meet Ashwin Ramaswami: Gen Z Indian democrat targeting GOP stronghold

Donald Trump, Trump,Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

US election 2024: Which celebs are endorsing Trump & who's backing Harris?

US flag, US, united states

US voters fear post-election violence, attempts to overturn results: Poll

Elon Musk, Musk

US elections: Musk says he can cut $2 trillion from Budget at Trump rally

Topics : US Elections US presidential elections FBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon