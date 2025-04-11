Friday, April 11, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / US envoy to Ukraine Bridget Brink to step down as peace talks uncertain

US envoy to Ukraine Bridget Brink to step down as peace talks uncertain

State Department said Thursday that Bridget Brink will be leaving her post in the near future, although it was not immediately clear exactly when she would depart

The real issue is whether the Russians and Ukrainians are ready to do what's necessary to end this war | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

The US ambassador to Ukraine is stepping down from her post after nearly three years in Kyiv amid uncertainty over the Trump administration's attempts to broker a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The State Department said Thursday that Bridget Brink will be leaving her post in the near future, although it was not immediately clear exactly when she would depart. Brink assumed the post under former President Joe Biden's administration and has been a staunch advocate for US military assistance to Ukraine.

Her resignation had been expected for some time, especially considering the Trump administration's premium on rapprochement with Russia and ending the war.

 

Ambassador Brink is stepping down, the department said. She's been the ambassador in Kyiv for three years that's a long time in a war zone. And frankly, the war has gone on for far too long.

The real issue is whether the Russians and Ukrainians are ready to do what's necessary to end this war, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict US Russia Ukraine

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

