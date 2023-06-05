close

US Ex-VP Pence filing paperwork declaring campaign for president in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence is filing paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump

AP New York
American Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Photo: PTI

Mike Pence

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Former Vice President Mike Pence is filing paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, just two years after their time in the White House ended with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Pence fleeing for his life.

Pence, the nation's 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a video and kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday, according to people familiar with his plans.

He was set to file papers making his candidacy official with the Federal Election Commission.

While Trump is currently leading the early fight for the nomination, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis polling consistently in second, Pence supporters see a lane for a reliable conservative who espouses many of the previous administration's policies but without the constant tumult.

While he frequently lauds the accomplishments of the Trump-Pence administration, a Pence nomination in many ways would be a return to positions long associated with the Republican establishment but abandoned as Trump reshaped the party in his image.

Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the party, and advisers see him as the only traditional, Reagan-style conservative in the race.

A staunch opponent of abortion rights, Pence supports a national ban on the procedure and has campaigned against transgender-affirming policies in schools.

He has argued that changes to Social Security and Medicare, like raising the age for qualification, should be on the table to keep the programmes solvent which both Trump and DeSantis have opposed and criticised DeSantis for his escalating feud with Disney.

He also has said the U.S. should offer more support to Ukraine against Russian aggression, while admonishing Putin apologists in the party unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader.

Pence, who describes himself as a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order, has spent months laying the groundwork for an expected run, holding events in early voting states like Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire, visiting churches, delivering policy speeches and courting donors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mike Pence United States US President

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

