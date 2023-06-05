close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

British Airways, Boots staff's payroll data compromised by cyberattack

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support

Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

British Airways and retailer Boots said their staff were amongst those hit by a cyber attack on Zellis, a payroll provider used by hundreds of companies in Britain.
 
British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support.
 
"We have been informed that we are one of the companies impacted by Zellis' cybersecurity incident which occurred via one of their third-party suppliers called MOVEit," BA said in a statement on Monday.
 
Part of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Boots said the attack had included some of its employees' personal details.
 
"Our provider assured us that immediate steps were taken to disable the server," Boots said.
 
Boots employs over 50,000 people in Britain, while British Airways has about 30,000 staff.
 

Also Read

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

Jet airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

No cyber attack or hacking of census data: Ajay Kumar Mishra informs LS

GM to invest $1 bn in Flint plants to boost heavy-duty truck production

China's top investment bank CITIC cuts base salary by up to 15%: Report

British PM Rishi Sunak confirms plans to house illegal migrants on ships

Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division, about 2% of streamers

OpenAI boss 'heartened' by talks with leaders over will to contain AI risks

U.S. security researchers warned on Thursday hackers had stolen data from the systems of a number of users of file transfer tool MOVEit Transferone one day after the maker of the software disclosed that a security flaw had been discovered.
 
The compromised data includes names, addresses and national insurance numbers, said the Daily Telegraph newspaper, which first reported which companies had been affected by the breach.
 
(Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Paul Sandle)
Topics : British Airways boots Data breach Hacking

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

British Airways, Boots staff's payroll data compromised by cyberattack

Image
2 min read

GM to invest $1 bn in Flint plants to boost heavy-duty truck production

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Reuters
1 min read

PV dealer inventory levels inching up; FADA initiates talks with OEMs

Passenger vehicle
4 min read

China's top investment bank CITIC cuts base salary by up to 15%: Report

China, China economy
3 min read

Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE: Where to watch keynote livestream and what to expect

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Scindia asks airlines to self-monitor airfares on certain routes

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 mn barrel per day to boost sagging prices

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
3 min read

Unruly passenger behaviour on rise; 1 incident in every 568 flights: IATA

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave

Singapore
2 min read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

waste recycle, plastic waste
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon