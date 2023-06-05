close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

GM to invest $1 bn in Flint plants to boost heavy-duty truck production

General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan manufacturing plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks

AP Flint (US)
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

General Motors plans to invest more than USD 1 billion in two Flint, Michigan manufacturing plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks.

Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said Monday that the company will build internal combustion vehicles throughout this decade, in addition to making electric vehicles.

GM has a goal of building only electric passenger vehicles in the United States by 2035.

The Detroit automaker reported a 38 per cent year-over-year increase in heavy-duty pickup sales last year, with nearly 288,000 trucks sold.

GM will invest USD 788 million in the Flint assembly plant, with updates including a body shop building expansion, general assembly conveyor expansion, and new tooling and equipment.

The company will invest USD 233 million in the Flint metal center for new stamping dies to support production of its next-generation ICE heavy-duty trucks, as well as press refurbishments and new equipment.

Also Read

Tata Motors reducing discounts on trucks to improve margins: Report

Battery vs hydrogen trucks: Race to clean up emissions is just starting

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Hyundai Motor considers buying General Motors India's Talegaon plant assets

Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

China's top investment bank CITIC cuts base salary by up to 15%: Report

British PM Rishi Sunak confirms plans to house illegal migrants on ships

Spotify to lay off 200 workers in podcast division, about 2% of streamers

OpenAI boss 'heartened' by talks with leaders over will to contain AI risks

Pakistan's budget proposals: OICCI asks govt to abolish super tax

This latest investment brings GM's U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than USD 30.5 billion since 2013.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : General Motors Capex United States trucks

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

British Airways, Boots staff's payroll data compromised by cyberattack

Image
2 min read

GM to invest $1 bn in Flint plants to boost heavy-duty truck production

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Reuters
1 min read

PV dealer inventory levels inching up; FADA initiates talks with OEMs

Passenger vehicle
4 min read

China's top investment bank CITIC cuts base salary by up to 15%: Report

China, China economy
3 min read

Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE: Where to watch keynote livestream and what to expect

Apple WWDC 2023
1 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: Scindia asks airlines to self-monitor airfares on certain routes

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon
3 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil output by 1 mn barrel per day to boost sagging prices

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels
3 min read

Unruly passenger behaviour on rise; 1 incident in every 568 flights: IATA

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Shangri-La Dialogue: World's spy chiefs meet in Singapore secret conclave

Singapore
2 min read

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

waste recycle, plastic waste
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon