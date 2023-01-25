JUST IN
Business Standard

Classified docs found at Mike Pence's residence, ex V-P says wasn't aware

Pence was not aware of their existence, according to multiple media outlets

Topics
Mike Pence | United States

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Mike Pence
Mike Pence

A small number of classified documents have been found at the residence of former vice president Mike Pence, and have been handed over to the National Archive, his counsel revealed on Tuesday.

The revelation comes in the wake of classified documents found at the private office and residence of President Joe Biden from his term as vice president between 2009 and 2016.

In a letter to the National Archives, Greg Jacob, an attorney for Pence, wrote that these classified documents were found recently at his residence.

Pence, he said, was not aware of their existence, according to multiple media outlets.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents collected documents from Pence's Indiana home on January 19 at the request of the Justice Department, The Wall Street Journal reported, referring to the content of the second letter from Jacob to the National Archives dated January 22.

Pence agreed to the search, the financial daily cited the letter as saying.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:52 IST

