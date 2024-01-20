Sensex (    %)
                        
US eyes more Indian tourists in coming yrs, number expected to rise to 2mn

The NTTO expects visitors from India to go up to 2 million by 2027

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

The US is looking to woo more Indian tourists in the coming years – currently its fifth biggest market for inbound tourists.

The US received 1.7 million visitors from India in 2023, up 20 per cent from 2019, when it received 1.4 million such visitors. The US National Travel and Tourism Office expects this number to go up to 2 million by 2027.

“The real exciting opportunity is the growing affluent middle class, which is a huge growth market for us. The younger demographic of the population in India also brings opportunities in terms of the lifetime potential of a

Topics : Prosperous India US India relations Tourism industry US economic growth US economy Indo-US relationship

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

