US Fed should not act urgently to cut interest rates unless required: Daly

The worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency is not required, Daly, one of 19 US central bankers who set monetary policy, said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research

US Federal Reserve

As recently as March most Fed policymakers saw at least three rate cuts by year's end | File image

Reuters California
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There is "no urgency" to cut US interest rates, Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday, with the economy and labor market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's target of 2 per cent.
 
The Fed is increasingly expected to hold its policy rate steady in the range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent until mid-September, more than a year past its last rate hike, before cutting rates just twice before year-end, but inflation in the first three months was higher than most forecasters expected.
 
"The worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency is not required," Daly, one of 19 US central bankers who set monetary policy, said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.
 
As recently as March most Fed policymakers saw at least three rate cuts by year's end. But strong consumer spending, and a labour market in which unemployment was 3.8 per cent last month, give little cause for concern that policy is too tight.
 
Just two weeks ago Daly said three rate cuts this year would be "reasonable."
 
She did not repeat that view on Monday, nor offer any clear signal on when she might be ready to consider a rate cut, except for saying she would need to be confident inflation was headed toward 2 per cent.
 
"Policy is in a good place; we are in a ready position," she added.
 
"We have to be thoughtful about not getting too confident that the latest sticky inflation is an indication where we are going forward, and we can't get too confident that our projection that inflation will continue to come down is going to materialise."
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


US Federal Reserve US Fed rate hike US interest rates

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

