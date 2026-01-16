Friday, January 16, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US firms worry more about China's economy than trade tensions: Survey

US firms worry more about China's economy than trade tensions: Survey

One reason for that may be that many US companies have businesses focused on China's huge market of about 1.4 billion people that do not rely on exports back to the US

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

The report said business sentiment has improved from last year. More than half of those responding estimated that they made a profit in 2025, up from less than half last year

AP Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US businesses are more concerned about China's slowing economy than trade friction, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China released Friday.

Of 368 companies responding to the survey, 64 per cent viewed slowing growth in the world's second largest economy as their top worry, while 58 per cent cited US-China trade tensions as a key challenge.

One reason for that may be that many US companies have businesses focused on China's huge market of about 1.4 billion people that do not rely on exports back to the US  Economists expect China's economy to slow further this year after expanding at about a 5 per cent annual pace in 2025. Growth in exports outpaced imports last year, leading to a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion.

 

The report said business sentiment has improved from last year. More than half of those responding estimated that they made a profit in 2025, up from less than half last year.

It has been a rocky ride for American businesses in recent years, especially after President Donald Trump returned to office nearly a year ago.

Also Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China

China's Xi Jinping, Canada's Mark Carney seek new chapter in relations

Illustration: Binay Sinha

As more Chinese youth live alone, new app bluntly asks: 'Are you dead?'

China, Trade exports, Trade growth

China's record trade surplus ensures global turmoil will continuepremium

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jingping, China

Japan, Philippines sign new defence pact as they face China aggression

South Korea's Lee Jae Myung with Xi Jinping

World leaders turn to China as Trump's tariffs reshape global diplomacy

A year-long trade truce reached between Washington and Beijing, after Trump imposed tariffs of up to 145 per cent on imports from China has alleviated some of the uncertainty for businesses. Trump is expected to visit Beijing in April and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may visit the US this year.

Overall, foreign investment in China has slowed. Government data show foreign direct investment was at 693 billion yuan ($99 billion) in the first 11 months of 2025, down 7.5 per cent from the previous year.

Our companies have to live with the political realities, but they're focused on the business opportunities, Michael Hart, president of AmCham China, said at a media briefing. We have felt that the Chinese government does want foreign investment, they do want American investment.

The survey showed that 48 per cent of those responding expressed optimism about growing their markets in China over the next two years, up from 37 per cent the previous year.

During a high-level annual economic work conference in Beijing in December, Chinese leaders acknowledged the need to reform and improve systems for promoting foreign investments.

The AmCham survey was conducted between Oct. 22 and Nov. 20 last year, around the time when Trump and Xi met in South Korea and agreed to extend their trade truce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

South Korean court sentences Yoon to 5 yrs in prison for martial law decree

ship, boat, vessel

US seizes 6th sanctioned oil tanker as pressure on Venezuela mounts

Venezuela's Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of ousted president Nicolas Maduro | Reuters

Venezuela's acting president urges oil reforms to woo foreign investment

Michael Waltz

US renews threats against Iran at UN despite Trump's de-escalation signals

Trump

Trump announces 'Board of Peace' for phase two of plan to end Gaza war

Topics : US business China China economy China economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayHDFC Bank Q3 Results PreviewIT Stocks Trading StrategiesDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeIMD Weather TodayBMC Election Vote Counting