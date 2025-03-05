Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump weighs possible tariff relief for Canada, Mexico in some sectors

Trump weighs possible tariff relief for Canada, Mexico in some sectors

Howard Lutnick said Trump would make the ultimate decision on whether to grant any relief to certain industries

Donald Trump, Trump

The Trump administration will make an announcement later on Wednesday regarding US tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico. | Credit: Reuters

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration will make an announcement later on Wednesday regarding US tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico as President Donald Trump weighs potential relief for some sectors such as automobiles, the US Commerce Department chief said. 
Speaking in an interview on Bloomberg TV, Howard Lutnick said Trump would make the ultimate decision on whether to grant any relief to certain industries but that the 25 per cent tariff would remain with an eye toward renegotiating its pact with its two neighboring countries next year. 
"The president gets to make the decision," the Commerce secretary said. "But our expectation is that it'll be categories. It will be 25 per cent, but it'll be -- there will be some categories left out. It could well be autos. Could be others as well." 
 
Lutnick said that the administration was looking at the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade (USMCA)and whether certain sectors had complied with the deal enacted under Trump's first term in office. Asked if autos could see an exemption from the tariffs that went into effect early on Tuesday, Lutnick told Bloomberg: "It's not really an exemption." The Commerce chief did not say when the announcement would come on Wednesday, and Trump has no public events on his schedule following his late night speech to Congress on Tuesday. 
Lutnick also said that wider reciprocal tariffs were still coming April 2, with some being levied right away while others could take weeks or months before being imposed.
 

More From This Section

OpenAI's logo

UK closes antitrust investigation into Microsoft-OpenAI collaboration

It is termed the most talked-about “frenemyship” in Asia or a not-so-successful “Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai” bonhomie. In the age of the China Plus One, the Economic Survey aims to redraw the relationship with the neighbouring superpower to India's adva

Excessive competition within China: Why leaders are worried about 'Neijuan'

US China, US China flag

House report reveals China's role in US fentanyl crisis, calls for action

China, Chinese, youth, workers, employment

Bai Lan movement: Why Chinese youth are 'lying flat' and 'letting it rot'

Shimadzu Corp's world's most accurate clock optical lattice clock

World's most accurate clock is now on the market: Here's how much it costs

Topics : Donald Trump Canada Mexico tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon