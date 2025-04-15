Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
US import prices unexpectedly fall in March on cheaper energy goods

US import prices unexpectedly fall in March on cheaper energy goods

Import prices dipped 0.1% last month after a downwardly revised 0.2% gain in February, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

US import prices unexpectedly fell in March, pulled down by decreasing costs for energy products, but the trend is unlikely to be sustained amid an escalation in trade tensions. 
Import prices dipped 0.1 per cent last month after a downwardly revised 0.2 per cent gain in February, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, unchanged following a previously reported 0.4 per cent increase in February. 
In the 12 months through March, import prices advanced 0.9 per cent. 
The report joined weak consumer and producer price data in suggesting that inflation was subsiding before President Donald Trump's broad tariffs on imports came into effect. The import duties, which have triggered a damaging trade war with China and plunged financial markets into turmoil, have stoked fears of high inflation and tepid growth or even a recession. 
 
Minutes of the Federal Reserve's March 18-19 meeting published last week showed policymakers were nearly unanimous that the economy faced risks of simultaneously higher inflation and slower growth, commonly referred to as stagflation. 

Financial markets expect the US central bank to resume cutting interest rates in June after pausing in January, and reduce its policy rate by 100 basis points this year. 
The Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate is currently in the 4.25 per cent-4.50 per cent range. 
Imported fuel prices declined 2.3 per cent in March after increasing 1.6 per cent in February. Food prices edged up 0.1 per cent after being unchanged in the prior month. Excluding fuels and food, import prices gained 0.1 per cent for a second straight month. In the 12 months through March, the so-called core import prices rose 1.1 per cent. 
Further increases are likely as the dollar weakens against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners. 
The trade-weighted dollar is down by about 2.6 per cent so far this year, with most of the depreciation in March and the first few weeks of April as the White House doubled down on tariffs.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US imports US Federal agency Fed Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

