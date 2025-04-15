Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Singapore dissolves parliament, paving way for general elections

Singapore dissolves parliament, paving way for general elections

Elections Department is expected to set a date for the polls later in the afternoon

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

Victory is virtually assured for the PAP, which has led Singapore since its independence in 1965 | Image Credit: Bloomberg

AP Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Singapore's parliament was dissolved Tuesday, paving the way for general elections in which the city-state's long-ruling People's Action Party will seek to strengthen its dominance under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The Elections Department is expected to set a date for the polls later in the afternoon. Victory is virtually assured for the PAP, which has led Singapore since its independence in 1965.

But Wong, who was sworn in as Singapore's fourth leader in May last year, wants to clinch a stronger win after the PAP suffered a setback in 2020 polls over voters' rising discontent with the government.

Wong succeeded Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down after two decades at the helm. Lee's departure marked the end of a family dynasty started by his father, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first leader who built the colonial trading outpost into one of the world's richest nations during 31 years in office.

 

In the 2020 polls held during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PAP maintained its supermajority with 83 out of 93 seats. But it ceded more seats to the opposition, which increased its parliamentary representation from six to 10, the highest ever. The PAP's share of popular support also slipped to a near-record low of 61%.

Also Read

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

Party to field Indian origin candidates in next Singapore election: PM Wong

Singapore's Changi airport, Changi airport

Singapore's Changi reclaims world's best airport title from Doha's Hamad

singapore

S'pore forms task force to support businesses against impact of US tariffs

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore PM Wong warns of trouble as US tariffs threaten global trade

A general view of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai

JNPA, DP World's NSICT settle 20-Year tariff dispute with Rs 705 cr deal

As Wong heads into his first general election as PAP chief, he has sought to reach out to disgruntled younger voters. He launched a Forward Singapore plan that aims to give Singaporeans a say in how to develop a more balanced, vibrant and inclusive agenda for the next generation.

The PAP will field more than 30 new candidates to refresh the party. Wong has warned that who you have in the cockpit matters amid economic uncertainties as US tariffs hit the global trading system.

The biggest contest we face isn't between political parties, it's Singapore vs the world, Wong said in a Facebook post earlier this week. Our mission... is clear: to keep our nation a shining beacon of stability, progress and hope.

While Singapore has flourished as one of the world's wealthiest nations, it has also become one of the most expensive cities to live in. The PAP has been criticized for tight government control and a government-knows-best stance, media censorship and the use of oppressive laws against dissidents.

Issues like widening income disparity, increasingly unaffordable housing, overcrowding caused by immigration and restrictions on free speech have also loosened the PAP's grip on power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US China flag, US-China flag

China won't talk if US doesn't show respect, says former top official

Vietnam, manufacturer, exporter, factory, workers

Vietnam's exporters scramble to fulfil order surge amid 90-day tariff pause

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Here is why South Korea's ex-President Yoon could face death penalty

BR Ambedkar, Amritsar BR Ambedkar statue

New York City announces April 14 as Dr B R Ambedkar Day in his honour

Google, Alphabet, Playstore

Japan orders Google to stop forcing phone makers to pre-install its apps

Topics : Singapore Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon