Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US warns Indians: Overstaying visa could mean deportation, permanent ban

US warns Indians: Overstaying visa could mean deportation, permanent ban

Indians overstaying US visas risk deportation, visa cancellation, and future entry bans, says US Embassy

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States Embassy in India has issued a sharp warning to visa holders, urging them to follow the terms of their visa and leave the country before their authorised stay expires. Overstaying, the embassy cautioned, could result in immediate visa revocation, deportation, and even a 10-year ban from re-entering the US.
 
“Respect the terms of your US visa and your authorized period of stay in the United States. Remaining in the United States past your I-94 ‘Admit Until Date’ can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas,” said the US Embassy in a post on X. “Overstaying may permanently affect your ability to travel, study, or work in the United States.”
 
 
Bonds up to $15,000 for certain visa applicants from August 20
 
The warning comes a day after the US government sent a notice to introduce a pilot programme that allows consular officers to impose bonds of up to $15,000 (approximately Rs 13 lakh) on certain tourist and business visa applicants.
 
The bond system is meant to discourage visitors from overstaying their visas, according to the notice reviewed by Business Standard.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

$15,000 visa bond: US tightens rules for visitors from overstay countries

Donald Trump, Trump

No H-1B visa, study and get out: Trump aide's message to foreign students

Donald Trump

USCIS warns: Stricter family visa checks and fraud crackdowns from August

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

F-1 visa and 221(g): Why Indian students shouldn't panic over slips

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US crackdown on birth tourism: Will pregnant, young women face visa heat?

 
The programme targets applicants from countries with high visa overstay rates or where security screening is considered insufficient. These visitors will be required to pay the bond as a guarantee of their timely departure from the United States.
 
Zambia and Malawi first on the list for visa bonds
 
On Tuesday, the State Department named Zambia and Malawi as the first two countries whose citizens will be subject to the visa bond requirement.
 
“This targeted, common-sense measure reinforces the administration’s commitment to US immigration law while deterring visa overstays,” said Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the State Department.
 
More countries are expected to be added to this list in the coming months. The US government has not released the exact criteria for future additions, but officials have indicated that overstay rates and gaps in vetting data will be key considerations.
 
Quick facts: What visa holders need to remember
 
• Overstaying even by a few days can lead to visa revocation.
• Visa overstays may result in detention and a potential 10-year ban.
• From August 20, a pilot bond system of up to $15,000 will apply to select countries.

More From This Section

Trump's 25% tariff on Indian exports

Trump's 25% tariff on India: What it means for students and skilled workers

UK visa

Asylum claims surge: UK universities may lose foreign student intake rights

Australia education

Australia to admit 295,000 new international students in 2026; cap up by 9%

Germany

Germany entrepreneur visa for Indians: Guide to move and settle with family

New Zealand

New Zealand to charge tourists up to ₹2,040 to visit natural sites by 2027

Topics : US visa immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon