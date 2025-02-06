Business Standard

Israel to turn Gaza strip over to US after fighting ends, says Trump

Israel to turn Gaza strip over to US after fighting ends, says Trump

Trump said that Gaza Strip would be turned over to US by Israel at conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians ... would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, he said

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said that no soldiers by the US would be needed in the Gaza strip. | File Photo: PTI

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Israel would turn the Gaza Strip over to the United States after the fighting ends and that no US soldiers would be needed there. 
"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians ... would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," Trump said in a Truth Social post building on his controversial comments about Gaza's future this week. 
 
"No soldiers by the US would be needed!"   
Donald Trump Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict

Feb 06 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

