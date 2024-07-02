Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US job openings up in May; layoffs picked up amid slowing economic activity

Data for April was revised lower to show 7.919 million unfilled positions instead of the previously reported 8.059 million

Photo: Bloomberg

The U.S. central bank has maintained its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25%-5.50% range since last July. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters WASHINGTON
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US job openings increased in May after posting outsized declines in the prior two months, but layoffs picked up amid slowing economic activity.
 
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 221,000 to 8.140 million on the last day of May, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Data for April was revised lower to show 7.919 million unfilled positions instead of the previously reported 8.059 million.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 7.910 million job openings in May. Unfilled positions peaked at a record 12.182 million in March 2022.
 
Layoffs increased 112,000 to 1.654 million in May. A gradually rebalancing labor market and subsiding inflation are drawing the Federal Reserve closer to beginning its easing cycle, with financial markets still eyeing the first interest rate cut in September, despite policymakers recently suggesting otherwise.
 
The U.S. central bank has maintained its benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25%-5.50% range since last July.
The Fed has hiked its policy rate by 525 basis points since 2022 to stamp out inflation.

Also Read

Kenya, William Ruto

Kenya's president won't sign finance bill that led protesters to storm Parl

Premiumfmcg shopping consumer consumption

Why Indians might find it difficult to cut down on their palm oil demand?

Nitin Paranjpe

India tech stack will help stimulate growth: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Retail inflations for agricultural, rural workers remain almost flat in May

Air India, flight seats, premium economy

Air India to start premium economy class on a few domestic routes from July

Topics : economy US economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon