close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US judge orders lawyers not to use ChatGPT-drafted content in court

A US federal judge has categorically told lawyers that he will not allow any AI-generated content in his court

IANS San Francisco
Chat GPT

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A US federal judge has categorically told lawyers that he will not allow any AI-generated content in his court.

Texas federal judge Brantley Starr said that any attorney appearing in his court must attest that "no portion of the filing was drafted by generative artificial intelligence", or if it was, that it was checked "by a human being", reports TechCrunch.

"All attorneys appearing before the court must file on the docket a certificate attesting either that no portion of the filing was drafted by generative artificial intelligence (such as ChatGPT, Harvey.AI, or Google Bard) or that any language drafted by generative artificial intelligence was checked for accuracy, using print reporters or traditional legal databases, by a human being," read the standing order.

According to the judge, these AI platforms are incredibly powerful and have many uses in the law -- form divorces, discovery requests, suggested errors in documents, anticipated questions at oral argument.

"But legal briefing is not one of them. Here's why. These platforms in their current states are prone to hallucinations and bias. On hallucinations, they make stuff up -- even quotes and citations," the judge's order further read.

Last week, ChatGPT had fooled a lawyer into believing that citations given by the AI chatbot in a case against Colombian airline Avianca were real while they were, in fact, bogus.

Also Read

Donald Trump faces setbacks in other probes as New York case proceeds

Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

Google settles 2 more location tracking lawsuits worth $29.5 million in US

18,000 cows killed in Texas dairy farm explosion, deadliest barn fire in US

China's smartwatch shipments declined by 28% YoY; lowest in 3 years

China warns of AI risks, calls for beefed-up national security measures

Trump vows to end birthright citizenship if he wins in US prez polls 2024

China's industry minister, Tesla's Musk meet, discuss electric cars

Amazon workers upset over job cuts, return-to-office mandate stage walkout

Lawyer Steven A. Schwartz, representing a man who sued an airline, admitted in an affidavit that he had used OpenAI's chatbot for his research.

After the opposing counsel pointed out the non-existent cases, US District Judge Kevin Castel confirmed that six of the submitted cases "appear to be bogus judicial decisions with bogus quotes and bogus internal citations".

The judge set up a hearing as he considered sanctions for the plaintiff's lawyers.

Last month, ChatGPT, as part of a research study, falsely named an innocent and highly-respected law professor in the US on the list of legal scholars who had sexually harassed students in the past.

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, was left shocked when he realised ChatGPT named him as part of a research project on legal scholars who sexually harassed someone.

"ChatGPT recently issued a false story accusing me of sexually assaulting students," Turley posted in a tweet.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : USA artifical intelligence

First Published: May 31 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US judge orders lawyers not to use ChatGPT-drafted content in court

Chat GPT
2 min read

Vistara to start flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route on Aug 1

Vistara airlines
1 min read

Twitter rival Bluesky backed by Jack Dorsey crosses 100,000 users

Twitter, Twitter office
2 min read

China's smartwatch shipments declined by 28% YoY; lowest in 3 years

Photo
2 min read

WhatsApp for Apple iPhone gets companion mode: What is it, how does it work

Whatsapp Companion (Photo:Whatsapp)
2 min read

Most Popular

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand

China
2 min read

LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer to mark 9 yrs in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Elon Musk
5 min read

Leading CEOs, experts raise risk of extinction from artificial intelligence

AI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon