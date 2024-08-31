Business Standard
US military claims to kill 15 ISIS operatives in joint operation with Iraq

The 15 ISIS operatives who were killed were "armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts," US Central Command said in a statement

A US armoured vehicle in the centre of Baghdad, after ploughing through a passenger car and causing civilian casualties on November 10, 2003. In Afghanistan, Iraq and several West Asian countries, the US, Nato and Israeli militaries have failed to an

The US has around 2,500 troops in Iraq.

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States military said on Friday (local time) that 15 ISIS operatives were killed in a joint operation by US and Iraqi forces in western Iraq.
The 15 ISIS operatives who were killed were "armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts," US Central Command said in a statement.
There was no indication of any civilian casualties, CENTCOM said.
"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond," it added.
The US military said the Iraqi security forces are working "to further exploit the locations raided," as ISIS remains a "threat to the region, our allies, as well as our homeland."
CENTCOM said the US will continue to aggressively pursue ISIS operatives with coalition and Iraqi partners.

Earlier, Iraq postponed announcing an end date for Operation Inherent Resolve, the US military operation combating ISIS, due to "recent developments," raising questions about the future of US military presence in the Gulf state amid heightened tension in the region, according to a CNN report.
The US has around 2,500 troops in Iraq currently who have been operating there in an "advise and assist" capacity since December 2021, when the US military announced the end of its combat role in the country.
Notably, the Middle East has grappled with heightened tensions in recent months amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and as the US braces for a potential Iranian attack on Israel over the late July killing of a Hamas political leader in Tehran.
Iran claims the assassination was carried out by Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.
The US Department of Defence announced earlier this month that it would be sending a carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to the Middle East in preparation for a possible retaliation. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided-missile submarine and accelerated the arrival of a carrier strike group to the region, CNN reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

