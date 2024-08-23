Business Standard
India, US military-to-military relationship strong, says Pentagon

India, US military-to-military relationship strong, says Pentagon

Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington Thursday morning as part of a four-day visit

India US Flag

The mil-to-mil relationships between the United States and India are strong, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary said. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chicago
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

The military-to-military relationship between India and the United States is strong, the Pentagon said Thursday on the eve of the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd.
Rajnath Singh arrived in Washington Thursday morning as part of a four-day visit to further boost the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two countries. He is scheduled to meet Austin at the Pentagon on Friday.
The mil-to-mil relationships between the United States and India are strong, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters at a news conference here.
You've seen that cooperation deepen, and not just from a DOD perspective, but from an administration perspective. Our close coordination and working together remains strong. The (Defense) secretary when he visited India, you know, announced some of those deliverables, Sabrina Singh said in response to a question.
I'm not going to go through all of what he announced then, but it remains strong, she said.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

