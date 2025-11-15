Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 07:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US military's 20th strike on alleged drug-running boat kills 4 in Caribbean

US military's 20th strike on alleged drug-running boat kills 4 in Caribbean

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday formally named the mission Operation Southern Spear, emphasising the growing significance and permanence of the military's presence in the region

ship, boat, vessel

The Trump administration has insisted that the buildup of warships is focused on stopping the flow of drugs into the US | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US military's 20th strike on a boat accused of transporting drugs has killed four people in the Caribbean Sea, a Pentagon official said Friday, coming as the Trump administration escalates its campaign in South American waters.

The latest strike happened Monday, according to the official, who wasn't authorised to discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity. It brings the death toll from the strikes that began in September to 80, with the Mexican Navy suspending its search for a survivor of a strike in late October after four days.

The attack, which occurred the same day that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced two strikes had been carried out on Sunday, comes as the Trump administration expands the US military's already large presence in the region by bringing in the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier. The nation's most advanced warship is expected to arrive in the coming days after traveling from the Mediterranean Sea.

 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday formally named the mission Operation Southern Spear, emphasising the growing significance and permanence of the military's presence in the region. Once the Ford arrives, the mission will encompass nearly a dozen Navy ships as well about 12,000 sailors and Marines.

The Trump administration has insisted that the buildup of warships is focused on stopping the flow of drugs into the US, but it has released no evidence to support its assertions that those killed in the boats were narcoterrorists. The strikes have targeted vessels largely in the Caribbean Sea but also have taken place in the eastern Pacific Ocean, where much of the cocaine from the world's largest producers is smuggled.

Also Read

federal workers, us govt shutdown

US govt shutdown forces local workers at overseas bases to go without pay

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over killing of Christians

Pentagon

New Pentagon policy undercuts trans troops' ability to ask to stay in army

JD Vance, Vance

US troops to be paid despite shutdown, says Vance, seeks Democrats' backing

Pete Hegseth

14 killed as US strikes alleged drug-smuggling boats in Pacific Ocean

Some observers say the aircraft carrier is a big new tool of intimidation against Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro, who faces charges of narcoterrorism in the US Experts disagree on whether American warplanes may bomb land targets to pressure Maduro to step down.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US doesn't recognize Maduro, who was widely accused of stealing last year's election, as the leader of Venezuela and has called the government a transshipment organization that openly cooperates with those trafficking drugs toward the US

Maduro has said the US government is fabricating a war against him. Venezuela's government this week touted a massive mobilization of troops and civilians to defend against possible US attacks.

Trump has justified the attacks by saying the United States is in armed conflict with drug cartels and claiming the boats are operated by foreign terror organizations that are flooding America's cities with drugs.

Lawmakers, including Republicans, have pressed for more information on who is being targeted and the legal justification for the strikes.

Rubio and Hegseth met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers who oversee national security issues last week, providing one of the first high-level glimpses into the legal rationale and strategy behind the strikes.

Senate Republicans voted a day later to reject legislation that would have put a check on Trump's ability to launch an attack against Venezuela without congressional authorization.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Trump to welcome Saudi crown prince with deal signings, lavish dinner

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump drops tariffs on beef, coffee, tropical fruit to ease price pressure

Donald Trump, Trump

US administration plans broad tariff exemptions to curb rising food prices

The Yantian International Container Terminal in Shenzhen, China

China's economy slows as factory output, retail sales hit yearly lows

Rachel Reeves

UK's Reeves abandons plans to raise income tax rates, roiling markets

Topics : US Military Trump administration drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon