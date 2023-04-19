close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US Mission to India to process more than million visas this year: Official

The US Mission to India, the four consulates and the embassy, is on track to process more than a million visas this year, Jennifer Larson, US Consul General Hyderabad, said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
US Visa

US Visa

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US Mission to India, the four consulates and the embassy, is on track to process more than a million visas this year, Jennifer Larson, US Consul General Hyderabad, said on Wednesday.

The consulate in Hyderabad represents the US government in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

"We know visa wait times have grown long since the global pandemic began and we recognise the challenges this presents to students, professionals, and tourists who wish to travel to the United States. I'm also happy to report we are making significant progress on that front," Larson told reporters.

The US Consulate in Hyderabad recently moved from Paigah Palace to its new campus at Financial District, Nanakramguda, in the IT hub of the city.

The new campus is the biggest consulate in South Asia (exclusive of embassies) in terms of staffing and windows and others. "We are not at full capacity yet. We are going to be growing for the next couple of years to get there," she said.

Once fully staffed, the consulate at Nanakramguda will be able to process between 3,000 to 3,500 visa applications and US citizen services in a single day, another senior consulate official said.

Also Read

India gives $2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

US intends to issue 100,000 visas every month to Indian applicants

What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special?

India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Isro conducts parachute tests for Gaganyaan human space flight mission

Rishi Sunak declares wife's shareholding in childcare firm amid probe

US trade rep deepens economic security ties in Asia, reviews IPEF

Pakistan SC warns govt of serious consequences if poll funds not released

KKR sees India, South Korea as sweet spots amid realty crisis: Report

Carbon offset market unfortunately keeps growing, more efforts needed

Earlier, the consulate had the largest number of single day applications of 1,100 when it operated from Paigah Palace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Embassy in India work visas US Visas

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon