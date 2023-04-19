KKR sees India, South Korea as sweet spots amid realty crisis: Report

By Anto Antony

KKR & Co. counts South Korea and India among stable commercial realty markets as concerns over the health of the segment mount globally, according to a top executive at the firm.





While markets in the US and parts of Europe are roiled by these woes, India and Korea are holding out as stable spots with high occupancy rates, he added.

Real estate investment vehicles overseen by KKR and its rivals like Blackstone Inc. have come under pressure, with many investors requesting their money back. KKR’s real estate assets fell 8% during the December quarter and the firm had capped withdrawals on its real estate investment trust after redemptions exceeded the limit. “Significant amount of debt in the realty sector needs to be refinanced, and rising interest rates along with falling prices continue to push up the risks,” Joe Bae, co-chief executive officer at KKR, said in a media briefing in Mumbai Wednesday.While markets in the US and parts of Europe are roiled by these woes, India and Korea are holding out as stable spots with high occupancy rates, he added.



The US firm, which has been investing in India since 2006, has more than $10 billion deployed across various asset classes, according to its website. It is also looking at building up the private credit business through its Asia funds, Bae said, after merging its lending unit into InCred Financial Services Ltd. in 2021. Meanwhile, the company is winding down its real estate financing unit in the South Asian nation and will instead focus on equity investments in the sector, Gaurav Trehan, KKR’s India unit head, said at the briefing. Investments into the sector will come from regional funds, he said.

Also Read IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Highlights: Shardul, Varun give Kolkata a huge victory IPL 2023, Day 10: Riveting Rinku, dazzling Dhawan shine in day and night IPL 2023 Highlights: Rajasthan beat Titans, Venky hits 100 in losing cause North Korea fires one ballistic missile into the sea, says Seoul S Korea, US to hold simulated drill to prevent North Korea's use of nukes Carbon offset market unfortunately keeps growing, more efforts needed Global population reaches 8 bn, UN urges to focus on reproductive rights Morgan Stanley's profits decline in Q1 amid investment-banking slowdown Credit Suisse accused of hindering probe into Nazi-linked accounts With Census still pending, UN says India is now the most populous country

India Opportunity

The top sectors which KKR is focusing on in the country, which overtook China as the world’s most populous nation, are health care, consumer goods and technology as its government continues to work on improving income levels of the growing population, Trehan said.