US officials raise commercial, market access issues with China in meeting

US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (Reuters/File)

US officials on Thursday raised commercial and market access issues impacting American companies in a meeting with Chinese officials on Thursday, the US Commerce Department said, with cross-border data flows and regulatory transparency among topics discussed.



Washington has raised concerns with Beijing for years over restricted access to the Chinese market for US companies.



Thursday's meeting, the first between a commercial issues working group that was formed last year, was led by the US under secretary of commerce for international trade, Marisa Lago, and Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen.







Lago "also raised strong concerns regarding growing overcapacity in a range of Chinese industrial sectors that impact US workers and businesses," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

US and Chinese officials have kept lines of communication open in recent months. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a call on Tuesday, their first direct talks since a meeting in November.



Xi and Biden in the call discussed US efforts to block certain US technologies, including advanced semiconductors, from export to China. Xi had warned Biden that the US is "not de-risking but creating risks" by suppressing China's trade and technology development and adding new entities to US sanctions lists.

