Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

After Android, Microsoft rolls Copilot app for Apple devices: Details here

The Copilot app is available for Apple iPhone and Apple iPads. OpenAI's GPT-4 model and DALL-E 3 power the Microsoft AI assistant for text responses and image generation capabilities

Microsoft Copilot App for iOS, Microsoft Copilot App for iPadOS, Microsoft Copilot App powered by GPT-4, Microsoft Copilot App powered by DALL-E, Microsoft Copilot App image generation, Microsoft Copilot App AI assistant, Microsoft Copilot App launch

Microsoft Copilot App for iOS

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has started rolling out its AI assistant app, called Copilot, for Apple devices. The Copilot app is available for iPhones and iPads. OpenAI’s GPT-4 model and DALL-E 3 power the Microsoft AI assistant for text responses and image generation capabilities. Earlier, Microsoft rolled out Copilot for Android devices.

Like the Android version, the iOS and iPadOS app allows users to access OpenAI’s GPT-4 model for free. For image generation the Copilot app uses OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 model.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the listing on the App store, the Copilot app for iOS can draft emails, compose stories or scripts, summarise complex texts, translate multilingual content, proofread, create personalised travel itineraries and write job resumes on request. For its image generation capabilities, the Copilot app can curate social media content, develop brand motifs, generate logo designs, create custom backgrounds, create illustrations for books and visualise film and video storyboards.

How-to use the Microsoft Copilot app on iOS

Download the app from Apple App store
Tap on the app icon and read the terms of use and privacy statement
If you agree, tap on accept and provide permissions required by the app
Next, sign-in using Microsoft account – if you have it already or create one from the sign-in menu on the top left corner of the screen
The Copilot app can be used without signing-in. However, the responses are limited in free tier
To use GPT-4 model, tap on the toggle visible on the top of the screen
To initiate the chat, tap on the chat icon on the bottom side
To generate image using DALL-E 3, prompt the Copilot assistant with a description of the image you want to generate from the chat itself

Also Read

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

iOS 17.1 update: New features, compatible iPhones, how-to install, and more

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, other Apple platforms now available in public betas

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Microsoft rolls out major Copilot update on Edge for Android, iOS: Details

Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Google makes it easy to unsubscribe emails on Gmail app for iOS: Report

X back to normal after facing snag for over an hour on December 21

WhatsApp tests Apple SharePlay-like music sharing in video calls: Report

Topics : Microsoft Microsoft bot Microsoft Bing artifical intelligence Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon