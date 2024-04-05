US blocks 13 ships facilitating illicit trade in support of Iran's military

The United States on Thursday designated one entity and identified 13 associated vessels as blocked property for facilitating illicit trade in support of Iran's military, according to a statement by the US State Department.

The US is also updating one vessel name on the Specially Designated National (SDN) and Blocked Persons list.

"The United States is today designating one entity and identifying 13 associated vessels as blocked property, as well as updating one vessel name on the SDN List, for facilitating illicit trade in support of Iran's Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) and Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL)," the US state department said in the official statement.

The United States will continue to take action against entities that transport cargo or facilitate transactions in support of MODAFL and the AFGS, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or Iran's foreign proxy and partner groups, it said.

"We remain committed to disrupting illicit funding streams financing Iran's production of weapons that support Russia's war against Ukraine and the attacks by Iranian proxy groups throughout the Middle East," the statement added.

The United States, in February, also imposed sanctions on four entities operating as front companies and subsidiaries for US-designated Hamed Dehghan and Pishtazan Kavosh Gostar Boshra (PKGB).

These entities have supplied materials and sensitive technology for Iran's ballistic missile and UAV programs, including Shahed-series UAVs being used by the Russian military against Ukraine, the US State Department said.

Iranian-made UAVs are used to commit acts of terror, including dozens of attacks by Iran- aligned militia groups on US personnel that have resulted in the deaths of US soldiers.

Iran-backed Houthis have also launched attacks on commercial vessels and US naval assets using Iranian-made UAVs and missiles, according to the US State Department.

The United States is committed to utilizing all available means to expose and hold individuals and entities accountable for contributing to the Iranian regime's proliferation, which directly harms US personnel in the region and contributes to regional instability in the Middle East and Russia's war against Ukraine, it said.