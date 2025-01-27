Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / us-officials-visit-gurudwaras-new-york-illegal-immigrants-sikh-criticism

us-officials-visit-gurudwaras-new-york-illegal-immigrants-sikh-criticism

The Trump administration's decision to revoke protections for sensitive areas has drawn criticism from Sikh organisations, who see it as a threat to their faith's sanctity

Gurudwara

Photo: Shutterstock

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have begun visiting gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey to check for illegal immigrants.
 
The decision by US President Donald Trump’s administration has drawn sharp criticism from several Sikh organisations, who view such actions as a threat to the sanctity of their faith. According to reports, some gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey are alleged to be used by Sikh separatists and undocumented immigrants as hubs.
 
Revoked guidelines on sensitive areas
 
Hours after Donald Trump took office on January 20 as the 47th President of the US, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman issued a directive revoking guidelines introduced during former President Joe Biden’s administration. These guidelines had previously restricted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from conducting enforcement actions in or near sensitive areas, including places of worship like gurudwaras and churches.
 
 
A DHS spokesperson defended the decision, stating that it empowers CBP and ICE officers to enforce immigration laws and apprehend criminals, including those convicted of serious offences like murder and rape. “Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement and instead trusts them to use common sense,” the spokesperson added.  Also read: US halts sanctions on Colombia after it agrees to 'all terms' of Trump

Also Read

India china, India, China

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian president condemns Trump's suggestion to 'clean out' Gaza Strip

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Gaza refugee idea falls flat with Jordan and confounds Senate ally

US President Donald Trump

Trump should rethink revoking ex-officials' security details: Tom Cotton

TikTok

Perplexity AI's new bid for TikTok parent firm could give US govt 50% stake

 
Sikh community’s reaction
 
The Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDEF) expressed grave concern over the directive. In a statement, the organisation highlighted that community reports have indicated DHS agents visiting gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey just days after the policy change.
 
Kiran Kaur Gill, executive director of SALDEF, said: “These places are not just places of worship; they are vital community centres that provide support, nourishment, and spiritual solace to Sikhs and the broader community. We are deeply alarmed by this decision to eliminate protections for sensitive areas and then target them.”
 
The Sikh Coalition also criticised the decision, stating: “The idea that our gurudwaras could be subject to government surveillance and raids by armed law enforcement, with or without warrants, is unacceptable to the Sikh faith tradition. It will burden religious exercise by limiting the ability of Sikhs to gather and associate with one another by our faith.”
 
The Trump administration’s move has sparked fears within the Sikh community that these enforcement actions could deter individuals from accessing essential support and spiritual solace provided by gurudwaras.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk backs German far-right AfD party's campaign launch amid protests

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump ramps up immigration raids; VP Vance, Border Czar back tough stance

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pauses all US foreign aid for 90 days; orders review; NGOs decry move

china Flag, China

China Jan manufacturing activity shrinks unexpectedly, hits five-month low

Donald Trump, Trump

New wealth in making: Trump's billionaires take the great leap forward

Topics : Donald Trump Trump Inauguration 2025 Sikh community Illegal immigration in US Illegal immigrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon