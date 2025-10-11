FCC crackdown: US retailers remove millions of banned Chinese electronics

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reported that major US online retailers have removed millions of listings for Chinese electronics prohibited under the US law, news agency Reuters reported.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr told reporters on Friday that the removed products include items on a US blacklist or equipment not authorised by the agency. “This includes home security cameras, smart watches and other devices from Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, ZTE, and Dahua Technology Company,” he said.
Carr added that companies are adopting new measures to prevent such prohibited items from being sold in the future. “We're going to keep our efforts up,” he said.
National security concerns
The FCC recently issued a national security notice reminding companies of prohibited products, particularly video surveillance equipment. Carr warned these items could allow China to “surveil Americans, disrupt communications networks and otherwise threaten US national security".
In recent years, multiple US agencies have taken actions against Chinese technology firms involved in telecoms, semiconductors, vehicles, and other sectors, citing national security risks. This latest crackdown targets unapproved Chinese electronics entering the US market.
Earlier this week, the FCC announced plans to vote later this month on tightening restrictions on telecom equipment made by Chinese firms considered national security threats.
Covered list and upcoming FCC vote
The FCC maintains a “covered list” of companies barred from selling or importing equipment in the US, which includes Huawei, ZTE, China Mobile, and China Telecom. On October 28, the agency will vote to prohibit authorisation of devices containing Covered List components and may ban previously authorised equipment in certain cases.
In March, the FCC revealed it was investigating nine Chinese firms on the Covered List, including Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications, Dahua Technology Company, Pacifica Networks/ComNet, and China Unicom (Americas).
Previously, the FCC also blocked some Chinese firms from offering telecom services in the US citing national security, and last month it moved to withdraw recognition from seven Chinese government-owned or controlled test labs.
Trump imposes additional 100% tariff on China
US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods and introduce export controls on critical software starting November 1, 2025.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, accused China of taking an “extraordinarily aggressive position on trade” and sending a “hostile letter to the world". He said Beijing intended to impose “large-scale export controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them", calling it “a moral disgrace in international trade".
“The United States’ response will be immediate and severe,” he said. “Starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions taken by China), the United States will impose a 100 per cent tariff on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying. We will also impose export controls on any and all critical software.”
The new tariffs would raise US import duties on Chinese goods to around 130 per cent, just below the 145 per cent level briefly in effect earlier this year.
Beijing retaliates
China’s Ministry of Commerce swiftly responded by introducing export controls on rare earth materials and related technologies, citing national security. Exporters of products containing rare earths will now need special licenses.
Beijing also implemented port fees for US ships, launched an antitrust probe into Qualcomm Inc., and hinted at further measures against US firms operating in China. Some measures will take effect after November 8, leaving a brief window for negotiations ahead of the planned Xi Jinping-Trump summit later this month.