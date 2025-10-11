Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / North Korea shows new long-range missile at parade celebrating Kim Jong Un

North Korea shows new long-range missile at parade celebrating Kim Jong Un

Other weapons on display included shorter range ballistic, cruise and supersonic missiles, which the North previously described as capable of delivering nuclear strikes against South Korea

The parade, which began Friday night and marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, highlighted Kim's growing diplomatic footing (Photo: PTI)

AP Seoul
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

At a massive military parade attended by foreign leaders, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rolled out his nuclear-armed military's most powerful weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile he may be preparing to test in coming weeks.

The parade, which began Friday night and marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, highlighted Kim's growing diplomatic footing and his relentless drive to build an arsenal that could viably target the continental United States and his rivals in Asia.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said the parade featured a new, yet-to-be-tested intercontinental ballistic missile called the Hwasong-20, which it described as the most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system.

 

Other weapons on display included shorter range ballistic, cruise and supersonic missiles, which the North previously described as capable of delivering nuclear strikes against targets in rival South Korea.

In a speech at the parade, Kim said his military must continue to evolve into an invincible force that eliminates all threats, but made no direct mention of Washington or Seoul, according to comments published by KCNA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kim Jong Un North Korea US-North Korea South Korea

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

