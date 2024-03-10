Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US opens criminal investigation into Boeing 737 Max midair blowout in Jan

"In an event like this, it's normal for the DOJ to be conducting an investigation," Alaska Airlines said Saturday in a statement. "We are fully cooperating and do not believe we are a target"

boeing, 737 max

Boeing’s acknowledgment that it lacks records for what appears to have been a faulty repair shortly before the jet was delivered last year is highly unusual in an industry that places enormous emphasis on documentation | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alan Goldstein and Alan Levin
 
The US Justice Department has opened a criminal investigation into the midair blowout of a Boeing 737 Max fuselage panel on an Alaska Airlines flight in January.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“In an event like this, it’s normal for the DOJ to be conducting an investigation,” Alaska Airlines said Saturday in a statement. “We are fully cooperating and do not believe we are a target of the investigation.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that investigators have contacted some passengers and crew members from the flight, which made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, after a door plug ripped off from the plane.

A Boeing Co. spokesperson declined to comment. The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, Boeing confirmed it can’t locate any records of the work performed on the door panel that failed and suggested company procedures weren’t followed, according to a letter sent to a US senator who leads the committee overseeing aviation issues.

Bloomberg reported last month that the Justice Department was scrutinising the Alaska incident, examining whether it falls under the government’s 2021 deferred-prosecution agreement with the aircraft maker over two previous fatal crashes of its 737 Max jetliner. 


Under the terms of the $2.5 billion settlement, the company adopted a compliance programme designed to prevent it from deceiving regulators, including the Federal Aviation Administration. Boeing agreed to comply with the settlement and cooperate with the government for a period of three years, after which the charge would be dismissed. The Alaska Air accident took place on Jan. 5, two days before the expiration of the deferred-prosecution agreement.

Boeing’s acknowledgment that it lacks records for what appears to have been a faulty repair shortly before the jet was delivered last year is highly unusual in an industry that places enormous emphasis on documentation.

Also Read

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 jet that suffered a blowout

Alaska Airlines again grounds all Boeing 737 Max 9 planes for maintenance

FAA orders Boeing to halt further Max production increases amid blowout

Boeing 737 in Alaska Air accident was missing four bolts, say US officials

Slow US inflation retreat to bolster Fed Reserve's patience over rate cuts

Biden signs package of spending bills hours before shutdown deadline

Indian entrepreneurs are among the best in world, says Naspers CEO

Pakistan's ruling PML-N, coalition partner PPP may scrap caretaker system

To avoid strikes at Olympics, France plans to pay bonuses to civil servants


The Boeing team working with the National Transportation Safety Board “has shared multiple times with the NTSB that we have looked extensively and have not found any such documentation,” Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of government operations, wrote in the letter.

It was sent to Senator Maria Cantwell, the Washington Democrat who chairs the Commerce Committee. The letter was earlier reported by the Seattle Times.

A panel covering an unused door was installed without four bolts that would have prevented it from coming loose, the NTSB said in a preliminary report last month.  

Ojakli defended Boeing’s work with NTSB, saying it had provided the investigation team with all the requested information. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy on Wednesday accused Boeing of failing to cooperate in the probe. NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said Homendy stands by her testimony before the Commerce Committee.
Topics : United States Boeing 737 MAX airline industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon