Pakistan's ruling PML-N party and its coalition partner PPP have reached a consensus to abolish the caretaker system and reform the politically volatile and cash-strapped country's electoral system, a media report said on Saturday.

Three-time ex-premier Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and ex-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have eliminated the need for a caretaker government, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The two parties agreed that the outgoing government's head will remain in office until the new general elections, and the prime minister's cabinet will be dissolved after completing its term, while the premier will continue to serve.

The PML-N and PPP have also endorsed the drafting of legislation for electoral reforms to make the electoral process "simple and easy", the report said



It added that both parties will take other parties into confidence on the proposed reforms.

The PML-N-led alliance is also aiming for major constitutional amendments, which will include abolishing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A PML-N leader said that abolishing the NAB and changing the wording of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution back to the original were included in the party's manifesto as well, according to the report.

In January, Nawaz Sharif declared while launching the PML-N's manifesto that if his party secured victory in the February 8 general elections, the NAB would be abolished.

At that time, the PML-N supremo also faced disqualification under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. Under Article 62(1)(f), a person cannot be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not Sadiq (truthful) and Ameen (trustworthy)', the report said.

Meanwhile, newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the PML-N President, urged unity among the ruling coalition, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He said that the country is facing major challenges, which could only be overcome through the collective efforts of all political forces and stakeholders.