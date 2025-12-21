Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US peace plan for Ukraine are moving ahead constructively, says Russia

US peace plan for Ukraine are moving ahead constructively, says Russia

The talks are part of the Trump administration's monthslong push for peace that also included meetings with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin earlier this week

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

The discussions are proceeding constructively. They began earlier and will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow, Kirill Dmitriev told reporters Saturday, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Miami
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Kremlin envoy says peace talks on a US-proposed plan to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine were pressing on "constructively in Florida.

The talks are part of the Trump administration's monthslong push for peace that also included meetings with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin earlier this week.

The discussions are proceeding constructively. They began earlier and will continue today, and will also continue tomorrow, Kirill Dmitriev told reporters Saturday, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Dmitriev met with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami, the agency reported.

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that much will depend on the US posture after discussions with the Russians. This came a day after Ukraine's chief negotiator said his delegation had completed separate meetings in the United States with American and European partners.

Also Read

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

8 killed, dozens wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President offers no compromise on Ukraine, says EU 'robbery' failed

zelenskyy

EU leaders agree to $106 bn loan to Ukraine for 2026-2027 amid peace hopes

US employment gains hit 7-month low, labour force shrinks

US weekly jobless claims fall as labour market remains stable in December

US inflation

US core inflation unexpectedly eases to slowest pace since 2021

Trump has unleashed an extensive diplomatic push to end the war, but his efforts have run into sharply conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently signalled he is digging in on his maximalist demands on Ukraine, as Moscow's troops inch forward on the battlefield despite huge losses.

On Friday, Putin expressed confidence that the Kremlin would achieve its military goals if Kyiv didn't agree to Russia's conditions in peace talks.

European Union leaders agreed on Friday to provide 90 billion euros (USD 106 billion) to Ukraine to meet its military and economic needs for the next two years, although they failed to bridge differences with Belgium that would have allowed them to use frozen Russian assets to raise the funds. Instead, they were borrowed from capital markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Imran khan

Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan calls for protests after 17-year jail sentence

Photo: Shutterstock.com

10 killed in mass shooting in South Africa's Johannesburg; gunmen at large

Germany Flag

GNTO eyes 1 mn overnight stays by Indian tourists in Germany in 2026

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk becomes first in world to get past $700 bn after Tesla pay ruling

Donald Trump, Trump

Epstein files reveal famous names worldwide, but Trump notably missing

Topics : World News Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final LIVEStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon