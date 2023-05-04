close

US President Joe Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan

President Joe Biden signed an executive order setting the path to sanction individuals involved in the recent violence in Sudan that's left hundreds dead and thrown the African nation into chaos

AP Washington
Joe Biden

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday setting the path to sanction individuals involved in the recent violence in Sudan that's left hundreds dead and thrown the African nation into chaos.

Biden said in a statement that his order will hold individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan's democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses.

He said the violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedyand it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people's clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy."

I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties, Biden said.

Sudan's fighting broke out April 15 between two commanders who just 18 months earlier jointly orchestrated a military coup to derail the nation's transition to democracy.

The power struggle between the armed forces chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has millions of Sudanese cowering inside their homes and already displaced hundreds of thousands.

Several countries have been racing to evacuate their citizens from the troubled nation though millions remain there amid a fragile ceasefire.

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

