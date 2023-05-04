close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

In major relief to Imran Khan, Pak court extends his bail pleas in 9 cases

In a major relief to Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court here extended his bail pleas in nine cases after he appeared in-person following a warning by the court

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major relief to Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court here on Thursday extended his bail pleas in nine cases after he appeared in-person following a warning by the court.

On April 18, the IHC extended Khan's bail in eight cases - including those of violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex - till May 3. On Wednesday, the court asked him to attend the hearing while granting one-day extension in bail pleas in nine cases.

Khan on Thursday appeared before a two-member Islamabad High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, which had warned him that it may cancel his interim bail over his persistent absence from hearings.

After hearing the multiple pleas, the court extended protective bail for 10-day in seven cases about violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad. The court also directed Khan to appear before the relevant district court during this period for permanent bail.

The court also extended bails until May 9 in the mutiny case and the other case about charges of attempted murder case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Mohsin Ranjha.

Security had been tightened around the court ahead of Khan's appearance who travelled to the federal capital from Lahore this morning to secure interim bail.

Also Read

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Attack on Imran Khan: Pakistan police arrest two more suspects

US weekly jobless claims rise as higher borrowing costs cool demand

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

Shopify to lay off 20% of workforce in 2nd round, revenue tops expectations

ECB raises rates by 25 bps to 3.25% in inflation fight in a 7th hike

Alibaba Group's global online commerce arm weighs US IPO, says report

Elaborate security arrangements were made on the occasion. Barbed wires and containers were also placed to ensure law and order in the area. Khan was on a wheelchair when he appeared before the court, as gunshot wounds on his leg have not healed. The former premier survived an attack last year.

Earlier, Khan's party shared a video on Twitter showing the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's car surrounded by his supporters making its way through tight security to reach the entrance of the Islamabad High Court.

His party also released a brief video statement of the party chairman while he was leaving for Islamabad.

"(We) respect the courts, so will appear [before the court] despite pain and swelling in the leg," said Khan, who was sitting in a wheelchair to be moved to the car. He said that he was not like "those who create propaganda against the judges" if they don't get a favourable decision, Geo TV reported.

Khan claimed that he had informed the Lahore High Court that a bid was made to assassinate him.

"Once in Wazirabad and the second time in the Judicial Complex on March 18," he claimed and urged people to take to the streets in a show of solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

"The mafia is hell-bent against the chief justice," he said, adding that "the mafia" had divided the Supreme Court (SC) and had been flouting the Constitution.

He also criticised the incumbent government for "running from the elections" which were supposed to be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

Relations between the judiciary and the ruling coalition have soured ever since the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party-led government has been pushing for the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 aimed at depriving the office of the chief justice of powers to take suo motu notice in an individual capacity and form a panel of judges for hearing of cases.

Khan has been implicated in over one hundred cases since his ouster from power in April last year. He alleges that the cases are politically motivated.

In his informal chat with reporters inside the court, Khan said that the number of new cases were increasing against him and soon a double century would be completed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 04 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu now shifts to coastal part: IMD

Photo: ANI/Twitter
2 min read

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
2 min read

In major relief to Imran Khan, Pak court extends his bail pleas in 9 cases

Imran Khan
3 min read

India's consumption is expected to become 50% cashless by FY26: Report

payments
3 min read

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

H1B visa
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US Fed decides unanimously to hike key benchmark rates by 25 bps

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve
2 min read

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Facts to know about Ajay Banga, first Indian-American to head World Bank

Ajay Banga, Banga
3 min read

LIVE: NCLT reserves its order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution

flight
2 min read

Biden admin looks past India's rights record as China worries deepen

Indian Air Force’s Russian-designed Su-30 MKi fighter jets fly over New Delhi
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon