US Prez Biden likely to visit Japan chip plant on G-7 summit sidelines

US President Joe Biden may visit a state-of-the-art semiconductor factory run by a US chip firm in western Japan during the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May, said diplomatic sources quoted by Kyodo News.

The G-7 group consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union.

Biden, along with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will visit the plant run by Micron Technology Inc.'s Japanese unit, according to the sources, as a sign of their deepening bilateral collaboration in the semiconductor industry.

The US government is offering huge subsidies to develop the domestic chip business because it views it as crucial to national security and as giving the US an advantage over China.

Washington, which aims to create resilient semiconductor supply chains with Japan and its other allies, recently unveiled broad export controls on some cutting-edge chips in October that could be used by Beijing to power advanced military and surveillance applications as well as train artificial intelligence systems.

Advanced memory chips are now being mass-produced at the Micron Memory Japan KK factory in Hiroshima Prefecture, which will receive subsidies from the Japanese government. Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, said it is a significant investment in the stability and security of both nations' economies.

Also Read Biden, Kishida meet: To announce steps to raise US-Japan ties to new level Biden to host Japan FM Kishida for talks on North Korea, economy Japan's economy minister resigns over ties to Unification Church Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in India on 2-day visit Japan to okay $490 billion in stimulus to cushion impact of inflation Lavrov, Blinken discuss detained Wall Street Journal reporter over phone Joe Biden's landmark climate Bill lures China's clean energy giants In surprise move, Opec+ cuts daily oil output by over 1 million barrel Challenge to Elon Musk and OneWeb: Satellite rivals plan to merge Saudi Arabia, other OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts

The Japanese government has also opted to subsidise capital expenditures for production in Japan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Tokyo-based Kioxia Corp. by up to 46.4 billion yen ($349 million), reported Kyodo News.

With worries about Beijing's expanding military and economic might, Washington and Tokyo have been preparing to secure supply chains for cutting-edge semiconductors, a crucial strategic resource in terms of national security.

At the request of Washington, major chip-making equipment producers from Japan and the Netherlands are anticipated to restrict their shipments of advanced semiconductor technology to China.

At the G-7 three-day summit beginning on May 19, leaders will hold discussions on the agenda of economic security.

According to the sources, mentioned by Kyodo News, arrangements are being made for Kishida, who will preside over the summit, to have private meetings with Biden and the other G-7 leaders before the summit.