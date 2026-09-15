Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Accenture to pay $25 mn to settle US govt allegations over DEI practices

Accenture to pay $25 mn to settle US govt allegations over DEI practices

Accenture

Accenture

The settlement agreement said Accenture denied engaging in discrimination

Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IT consulting firm Accenture will pay $25 million to settle US ​government allegations over diversity practices, which President Donald Trump's administration has targeted in his second term in office.
 
"Accenture shall pay to the United States $25,000,000, inclusive of civil penalties and interest on the Settlement Amount at a rate of 4% per annum ‌from September 9, 2026," the settlement ​agreement made public on Monday ​said. It was signed by the US Department of Justice and ​Accenture.
 
The Trump administration has penalized public and private organizations, from government agencies to universities, over DEI practices that civil rights advocates say help address historic inequities for marginalized groups such as women, the LGBT community ​and ethnic minorities.
 
 
The White House casts DEI as anti-merit and discriminatory against ‌white people and men. Trump has signed executive orders asking federal ​contractors and subcontractors to eliminate DEI. Civil rights groups say such steps roll back social progress.
Many US companies scaled back or modified diversity policies after Trump's ‌orders.

Also Read

OpenAI

OpenAI board member says firm not doing enough, warns of catastrophic risks

Department of Homeland Security

US removes advertisement asking 'Mr Singh' to self-deport after backlash

Accenture

Accenture leases 272,000 sq ft office space in Thane for ₹269 crore

A view of an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that airport officials said overran a runway at Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, US | REUTERS

5 killed after Amazon cargo aircraft overruns runway at Miami airport

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma signs US deal to offer 'most favoured nation' pricing on drugs

 
Deloitte agreed to pay $21.5 ​million to settle a DOJ ‌probe over diversity practices, according to an agreement made public in August. ‌IBM agreed to pay $17 million to settle a similar US government probe, ​an agreement revealed in April.
 
The Justice Department had alleged Accenture took race and sex into consideration when it ​made hiring and promotion decisions to achieve demographic goals.
 
Accenture said it complied with applicable laws and that the resolution agreement ‌did not constitute an admission of liability.
 
"We have cooperated with the government's ‌review, and we are pleased to put this matter behind us to avoid the costs and resource demands of prolonged litigation," an Accenture spokesperson said.
 
The settlement agreement said Accenture denied engaging in discrimination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LNG, LNG terminnal, LNG export

LNG demand in India, China expected to recover when West Asia war ends

East-West pipeline, East West pipeline, Saudi Arabia pipeline

Saudi Arabia faces 'worst-case scenario' after being rebuffed by Trump

Iran war, Tehran, Iran

US watchdog tallies Iran war's toll on weapons stockpiles, military bases

Donald Trump Jr, President Trump's elder son

'Trump Jr's wedding celebration partially funded by Russian oligarch'

East-West pipeline, East West pipeline, Saudi Arabia pipeline

What closure of Saudi's East-West pipeline means for global oil supplies

Topics : Accenture US government workplace diversity

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 8:47 AM IST