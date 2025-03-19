Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US strikes targets in Yemeni capital in retaliation for Houthi attacks

US strikes targets in Yemeni capital in retaliation for Houthi attacks

The US began the current wave of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen last Saturday, killing at least 31 people in the biggest such operation since Trump returned to White House

US President Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday over the group's attacks against Red Sea shipping

The attacks have disrupted global commerce and set the US military off on a costly campaign to intercept missiles. | Representative Image

Reuters
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States struck targets in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Wednesday, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported, the latest in a wave of strikes carried out in retaliation for attacks by the Iran-aligned group on shipping in the Red Sea. 
Three residents told Reuters that the strikes had hit the Al-Jarraf district of Sanaa, close to the city's airport. 
The US began the current wave of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen last Saturday, killing at least 31 people in the biggest such operation since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January. 
Trump also threatened to hold Iran accountable for any future Houthi attacks, warning of severe consequences. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the Houthis were independent and took their own strategic and operational decisions. 
 
Unfazed by the US strikes and threats, the Houthis have said they will escalate their attacks, including on Israel, in response to the US campaign. 

On Tuesday the Houthis said they had fired a ballistic missile towards Israel and that they would expand their range of targets in that country in the coming days in retaliation for renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza after weeks of relative calm. 
The Houthis have carried out over 100 attacks on shipping since Israel's war with Hamas began in late 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians. 
The attacks have disrupted global commerce and set the US military off on a costly campaign to intercept missiles. 
The Houthis are part of what has been called the "Axis of Resistance" - an anti-Israel and anti-Western alliance of regional militias including Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and armed groups in Iraq, all backed by Iran.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

