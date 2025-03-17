Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis kill at least 53, UN urges restraint

US airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis kill at least 53, UN urges restraint

In response to the strikes, the Houthis' political bureau has vowed to meet escalation with escalation

United Nations

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement called for "utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities."

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States' airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels have killed atleast 53 people, including five women and two children, and injured nearly 100 others, The Hill reported, quoting the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The airstrikes targeted Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as well as other provinces, including Saada, the rebels' stronghold near the border with Saudi Arabia.

In response to the strikes, the Houthis' political bureau has vowed to "meet escalation with escalation."

The rebels have also claimed that they targeted the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone, but two US officials told The Associated Press they were not tracking anything, as reported by The Hill.

 

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement called for "utmost restraint and a cessation of all military activities," while warning of the "grave risks" to the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation.

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

Ivory Coast losing US aid as al-Qaida, other extremist groups approaching

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders deep cuts to Voice of America, other US-funded media outlets

red sea houthi yemen terrorist pirates trade security

Who are Yemen's Houthi rebels and why are they under attack by US

Debby, Tropical storm Debby

At least 32 dead in massive US storm after Kansas reports 8 fatalities

Donald Trump

Trump signs bill funding government for 6 months, avoiding shutdown

On Saturday, Trump announced a "decisive and powerful" military against Houthis, accusing them of piracy, violence and terrorism targeting Americans.

"Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American and other ships, aircraft, and drones," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

Trump said the US would use "overwhelming lethal force" against the Houthis while accusing them of 'choking' transportation through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which have affected the trade and commerce and "attacked" the principle of Freedom of Navigation.

"The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective. The Houthis have choked off shipping in one of the most important Waterways of the World, grinding vast swaths of Global Commerce to a halt, and attacking the core principle of Freedom of Navigation upon which International Trade and Commerce depend," Trump said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

illegal immigrants, migrants

Trump admin deports hundreds of immigrants despite judge's orders to pause

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump's policies spark surge in foreign stocks

Donald Trump

Trump's trade policies unsettle central bankers amid economic risks

China, China flag

China unveils plan to boost incomes, consumption, economic growth

US Russia Summit , US, Russia, donald trump, vladmir putin, US politics, kremlin,Helsinki summit , NATO summit, European Union President Donald Tusk ,

Trump, Putin to discuss Russia-Ukraine war this week, says US envoy

Topics : United States Yemen United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon