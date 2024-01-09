Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US trade deficit narrows in Nov due to decline in imports: Report

The trade deficit contracted 2.0% to $63.2 billion, then Commerce Department's Census Bureau said

trade deficit, revenue deficit, fiscal policy

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The U.S. trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in November as imports declined, government data showed on Tuesday.
 
The trade deficit contracted 2.0% to $63.2 billion, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said. Data for October was revised slightly to show the trade gap widening to $64.5 billion instead of $64.3 billion as previously reported.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit rising to $65.0 billion in November.

Trade was neutral to the economy's 4.9% growth rate in the third quarter. Growth last quarter is seen curbed by a smaller pace of inventory accumulation as businesses anticipate slower demand this year following 525 basis points worth of interest rates hikes from the Federal Reserve since March 2022.
 
Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are currently as high as a 2.5% annualized pace.
 
The government is scheduled to publish its snapshot of GDP growth for the October-December quarter later this month.

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in June qtr at $9.2 bn

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Nov narrows to 50.7% at Rs 9.07 trillion: Govt

Oil prices rises $2 amid West Asia tensions, reduced Libyan output

Maldives president urges China to send more tourists amid row with India

Ship robberies rise 19% in Southeast Asia, no piracy in Asian seas: Report

Govt, MDB coffers don't have trillions of dollars: World Bank chief Banga

Meet Gabriel Attal, France's youngest & first openly gay prime minister

Topics : US trade deficit US Federal Reserve US economy GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon