close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US trade deficit widens for a third month in February to $70.5 Billion

The gap in goods and services trade grew 2.7% to $70.5 billion, the widest in four months, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday

Bloomberg
exports, imports, trade

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us
By Reade Pickert

The US trade deficit widened for a third-straight month in February as the value of exports fell more than imports.
 
The gap in goods and services trade grew 2.7% to $70.5 billion, the widest in four months, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $68.8 billion gap.
The value of imports decreased 1.5%, while exports fell 2.7% — both reflecting weaker merchandise trade.

Graph

Also Read

India's trade deficit in October widens to $26.91 bn, exports down 17%

India-China trade at $135.98 bn in 2022. Trade deficit crosses $100 bn mark

Indian states' fiscal deficit rose nearly 79 per cent after lockdown: RBI

How reliable is India's China trade data?

Centre's fiscal deficit touches 45.6% of Budget target till October

Pak's election commission announces Punjab poll on May 14 as directed by SC

Inflation is driving boom in secondhand shopping, $177 bn global sales

Sri Lankan economy projected to contract by 4.3%, says World Bank

"Only crime I've committed...": Trump's first remarks following arraignment

SL central bank maintains current interest rates to continue disinflation


On an inflation-adjusted basis, the goods-trade deficit increased to $104.6 billion, also the widest in four months. US exports of consumer goods, motor vehicles and capital equipment all declined in February.
While the merchandise trade deficit widened, the US services surplus increased. Travel exports — or spending by visitors to the US — increased to a three-year high. Travel imports, a measure of Americans traveling abroad, were little changed. 

Imports of consumer goods fell for the first time in three months on an inflation-adjusted basis. Motor vehicle imports also declined.
The drop in both exports and imports highlights softening demand, particularly for goods, at home and abroad amid an ongoing shift to spending on services as well as an uncertain economic outlook. 

Prior to Wednesday’s report, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow estimated net exports would add 0.44 percentage point to gross domestic product in the first quarter.
The US goods-trade deficit with China, on an adjusted basis, widened to $25.2 billion, the most in four months.
Topics : United States | United States Trade | US trade deficit

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon