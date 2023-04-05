close

SL central bank maintains current interest rates to continue disinflation

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced a decision to maintain its Standing Deposit Facility Rate and Standing Lending Facility Rate at the current level of 15.50 per cent and 16.50 per cent

IANS Colombo
Sri lanka central bank

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka announced a decision to maintain its Standing Deposit Facility Rate and Standing Lending Facility Rate at the current level of 15.50 per cent and 16.50 per cent, respectively.

The Monetary Board made the decision after considering recent and expected developments related to both the domestic and global economy as well as macroeconomic projections, the bank said in a statement.

The board noted that sticking to a tight monetary policy stance is necessary to ensure that monetary conditions remain sufficiently tight to facilitate the continuation of the ongoing disinflation process amid the improvements in market sentiments, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Central Bank said inflation (year-on-year) based on the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reduced for the sixth consecutive month in March 2023.

Despite a sizable impact from the recent hike in electricity tariffs and envisaged second-round effects of previous hikes, headline inflation moderated in March 2023, mainly reflecting a larger-than-expected reduction in food inflation, the Central Bank said.

Inflation is expected to reduce faster from April 2023 with the reduction in domestic prices of essentials following the greater pass through of the moderation of global commodity prices and the recent appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee, and the large disinflationary impact arising from the base effect, according to the statement.

Headline inflation is projected to reach single-digit levels by the end of 2023 and stabilise at desired levels thereafter over the medium term, the Central Bank said.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Topics : Inflation | sri lanka | investment rate

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

