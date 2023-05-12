US will continue to monitor situation in Pakistan closely, says official

The United States will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan, the Biden Administration said on Thursday, maintaining that it does not have a position on one candidate or the other.

"We continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan closely, and as the US has said before, we don't have a position on one candidate or one political party versus another. What our interest is a safe and secure, prosperous Pakistan. That is in the interest of the US-Pakistan relations, and we call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law around the world," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

The United States, he said, does not have a favoured candidate or a favoured political party, not just in Pakistan but as it relates to any government system around the world. "A prosperous and strong, democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests. That remains unchanged."



"On some of these areas, such as press freedom, human rights, things of that nature, we have consistently raised these issues with our counterparts not just in Pakistan but in other countries where we have a perspective to offer on that," Patel said in response to a question.

Patel said the US is looking to continue to strengthen economic ties between the two countries with collaboration in areas of security, renewable energy, climate crisis, and increasing agricultural trade. "That's what we mean by a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan that is critical to US interests.

Also Read OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 launched in India: Know price and specs OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 set to launch in India on December 12 Be alert, closely monitor influenza situation: Health minister to states Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan's road to final: Fortune favours the brave Pakistan faces another lost decade of recovery as army takes on Imran Khan LIVE: Imran Khan to seek pre-arrest bail today, give speech outside court Trump turns liabilities into laugh lines, underscores GOP rivals' challenge As public health emergency ends, Covid-era support programmes fading away NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO