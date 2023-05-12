close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

US will continue to monitor situation in Pakistan closely, says official

The United States will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan, the Biden Administration said on Thursday, maintaining that it does not have a position on one candidate or the other

Press Trust of India Washington
US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United States will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan, the Biden Administration said on Thursday, maintaining that it does not have a position on one candidate or the other.

"We continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan closely, and as the US has said before, we don't have a position on one candidate or one political party versus another. What our interest is a safe and secure, prosperous Pakistan. That is in the interest of the US-Pakistan relations, and we call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law around the world," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

The United States, he said, does not have a favoured candidate or a favoured political party, not just in Pakistan but as it relates to any government system around the world. "A prosperous and strong, democratic Pakistan is critical to US interests. That remains unchanged."

"On some of these areas, such as press freedom, human rights, things of that nature, we have consistently raised these issues with our counterparts not just in Pakistan but in other countries where we have a perspective to offer on that," Patel said in response to a question.

Patel said the US is looking to continue to strengthen economic ties between the two countries with collaboration in areas of security, renewable energy, climate crisis, and increasing agricultural trade. "That's what we mean by a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan that is critical to US interests.

Also Read

OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 launched in India: Know price and specs

OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 set to launch in India on December 12

Be alert, closely monitor influenza situation: Health minister to states

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan's road to final: Fortune favours the brave

Pakistan faces another lost decade of recovery as army takes on Imran Khan

LIVE: Imran Khan to seek pre-arrest bail today, give speech outside court

Trump turns liabilities into laugh lines, underscores GOP rivals' challenge

As public health emergency ends, Covid-era support programmes fading away

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : USA Pakistan

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Don't want to be MP CM, Kamal Nath will get top job if Cong wins: Digvijaya

Digvijaya Singh
2 min read

US will continue to monitor situation in Pakistan closely, says official

US flag, US, united states
2 min read

Delhi Mayor acted in malafide manner after unpalatable result: BJP to HC

Delhi Mayor, Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Adani shortseller saga probe to test Sebi, SC check on the rich & powerful

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Trump turns liabilities into laugh lines, underscores GOP rivals' challenge

Donald Trump
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
3 min read

Pak used excessive force against Imran's supporters: Human Rights Watch

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan burn tires during a protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, Hyderabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pakistan's anti-graft agents on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Khan as he
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon