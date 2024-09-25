US woman dies in first use of Swiss suicide pod, several arrested

Philip Nitschke is seen inside a suicide pod known as The Sarco in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, July 8, 2024. | Photo: PTI

Swiss police have detained several individuals after a controversial ‘Sarco’ capsule, designed to assist with suicide, was used for the first time in Switzerland, according to a report by CNN. The Last Resort, the group behind the Sarco capsule, confirmed that one of the deceased was a 64-year-old American woman who had been suffering from a severely compromised immune system.

Among those arrested is Florian Willet, co-president of The Last Resort, who was present during the woman’s death. A Dutch journalist and two Swiss nationals are also in custody, one of whom is reportedly a photographer who documented the use of the suicide capsule. The Last Resort stated that the deceased had undergone psychiatric evaluations before making her decision, her death was described as “peaceful, fast and dignified.”

The capsule, which allows the occupant to end their life by releasing nitrogen gas, was deployed in the northern canton of Schaffhausen, near the German border, on Monday.



Authorities in Schaffhausen stated that the capsule was used in a forest area in the municipality of Merishausen. Prosecutors have launched criminal proceedings, charging several people with “inducing and aiding and abetting suicide.”

How does the Sarco capsule work?

The Sarco capsule, which has drawn international attention, causes death by flooding the chamber with nitrogen, reducing oxygen levels to lethal limits. The person inside the capsule controls the process, and an emergency exit button is available. Once activated, the occupant becomes unconscious and dies within ten minutes, with no need for medication.

Philip Nitschke, an Australian physician and prominent assisted suicide advocate since the 1990s, designed the device, which has been marketed as offering a peaceful, non-drug method for individuals to end their lives on their own terms.

Nitschke, also the director of Exit International, a non-profit that advocates for the legalisation of voluntary euthanasia and assisted suicide, has previously stated that Swiss legal experts had advised that the Sarco capsule could be deployed in Switzerland. The group maintains that their interpretation of local law suggests the device complies with the country’s legislation on assisted suicide.

Assisted suicide legal in Switzerland under conditions

Switzerland is known for its progressive stance on assisted suicide, which is legal under certain conditions. However, the use of external assistance, such as the Sarco capsule, has sparked debate. The country’s health minister, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, raised concerns about the device, stating that it does not meet product safety standards and that the use of nitrogen in this context is not legally compliant.



While assisted suicide is allowed in Switzerland, the law requires that the person wishing to end their life must not be coerced or influenced by others. Unlike the Netherlands, where euthanasia is legal under stricter regulations, Switzerland prohibits euthanasia outright, even as it permits individuals to end their lives with assistance under controlled conditions.



The Sarco capsule has ignited discussions not only about its safety and legality but also about the ethics of offering such devices. Critics argue that it may open the door to misuse, while advocates view it as a humane and autonomous option for people suffering from terminal illnesses or severe, irreversible conditions. The case in Merishausen has also prompted questions about whether Swiss authorities will further regulate or ban the use of such technology in the future.