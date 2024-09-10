World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme, more

Over 7,00,000 people commit suicide every year across the world. It is the third leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds globally. It is important to bring attention to the rising number of suicide cases across the world.

Every year, the World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 to spread awareness about suicide prevention, reduce stigma and help people. The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) organised this day along with the World Health Organisation (WHO), highlighting the importance of community support and early intervention in protecting lives. World Suicide Prevention Day Date And Theme World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10. The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2024-2026 is "Changing the Narrative on Suicide" with the call to action "Start the Conversation".

The theme aims to raise awareness about reducing stigma and encourage open conversations to prevent suicides. According to WHO, “Changing the narrative on suicide is about transforming how we perceive this complex issue and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support.”

World Suicide Prevention Day History

The International Association for Suicide Prevention was first established in 2003 giving a singular message that suicides are preventable. Every year, it aims to focus attention on issues to raise awareness among organisations, governments and the public.

World Suicide Prevention Day Significance

This day aims to raise awareness about suicidal issues which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. It emphasises the importance of mental health awareness, intervention and support for individuals who struggle with suicidal thoughts. This day encourages people to speak about their mental health seeking help without shame.

On this day, several education events, awareness campaigns and personal stories of survivors aim to bring collective action.

Tips To Prevent Suicidal Thoughts

Here are the simple tips to prevent suicidal thoughts:

Seek help

The first thing if one ever encounters suicidal thoughts is to seek emotional support and help to stay safe. If you turn to loved ones seeking help, they will listen and guide you through the crisis and offer solutions.

Stay away from weapons

Never come closer to weapons, stay away from them and lock them away. Don’t go near any medications, chemicals and any possible means of suicide. You can also ask a family member or friend to help you stay away from all such things.

Avoid alcohol

It is highly recommended to stay away from alcohol as such things can make things worse for you.

Safe location

Be in a safe place where it is easier to combat your suicidal thoughts. Be at a friend's house, library or other public spaces.

Keep yourself relaxed

During such a complex time, relaxing and staying calm is important. Listen to music, eat a good meal or surf the photos or videos and animals you love.