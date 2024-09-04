No suicidal thoughts link to diabetes, obesity drugs, finds UK regulator

The EU drug regulator said in April that its own review had found no evidence that the class of medicines are linked to suicidal thoughts. | Photo: Shutterstock

Britain's health regulator said on Wednesday that the available data does not establish a link between a popular class of diabetes and obesity drugs, including Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, and suicidal thoughts.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) began a review of safety data for the class of drugs, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, more than a year ago after some patients reported suicidal or self-harming thoughts.

"We conclude that the available data does not support a causal association between GLP-1 receptor agonists and suicide, suicidal ideation, self-injury and depression, and therefore no updates to the product information is warranted at this time," it said in a statement.



The UK review began weeks after similar action by the European Union. It included Wegovy and another Novo Nordisk drug, Ozempic, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide and is approved to treat Type 2 diabetes.



The EU drug regulator said in April that its own review had found no evidence that the class of medicines are linked to suicidal thoughts.

