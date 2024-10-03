Business Standard
Home / World News / USCIRF flags 'increasing abuses' against religious minorities in India

USCIRF flags 'increasing abuses' against religious minorities in India

The state department has so far refrained from accepting the recommendations

USA Flag

India and several Indian-American groups have in the past accused the USCIRF of biased, unscientific and agenda-driven reporting to malign the country

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A US federal government commission has flagged the alleged worsening of religious freedom in India and called for it to be designated as a "Country of Particular Concern".

Authored by senior policy analyst Sema Hasan, the section on India describes the use of misinformation and disinformation -- including hate speech by government officials -- to incite violent attacks against religious minorities and their places of worship, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In its annual report, the USCIRF also recommended that the US Department of State designate India as a "Country of Particular Concern" for engaging in systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.

 

The state department has so far refrained from accepting the recommendations.

"This report highlights how, throughout 2024, individuals have been killed, beaten, and lynched by vigilante groups, religious leaders have been arbitrarily arrested, and homes and places of worship have been demolished. These events constitute particularly severe violations of religious freedom," the USCIRF said.

Beginning with the previous Manmohan Singh-led government, India has consistently denied visas to USCIRF members to visit the country, citing "interference" in its internal affairs, it added.

More From This Section

Typhoon Krathon, Krathon, Typhoon, Taiwan Typhoon

Two dead, thousands evacuated as typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Putin allows criminal defendants to escape trial if they enlist in army

Donald Trump, Trump, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Mideast, Helene, port strike test Harris, Trump in final weeks of campaign

Israel, Hezbollah

Israel presses forward on two fronts, reports eight combat deaths

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts after casting his vote during the presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2024.

Experts legitimise tally sheets Venezuela Oppn provided, shows Maduro lost

India and several Indian-American groups have in the past accused the USCIRF of biased, unscientific and agenda-driven reporting to malign the country.

"It (the report) further describes changes to and enforcement of India's legal framework to target and disenfranchise religious minorities, including the Citizenship Amendment Act, a uniform civil code, and several state-level anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws," the USCIRF said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Brazil flag

Hundreds march in Brazil for religious freedom as cases of intolerance rise

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine's parliament approves ban on Moscow-linked religious groups

Hindu temple UAE

Bihar govt mandates detailed registration of temples, mutts, and trusts

hijab ban, Karnataka Hijab row

Hijab ban in Mumbai college explained: Supreme Court to hear plea on Aug 9

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Anarchy can't be accepted in the name of religious events, says UP CM

Topics : religious freedom minorities Religious tolerance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEVivo T3 Ultra ReviewVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon