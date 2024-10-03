Business Standard
Experts legitimise tally sheets Venezuela Oppn provided, shows Maduro lost

The group was one of the two independent panels that the government invited to observe the vote on July 28, which electoral authorities claimed -- without offering any proof -- favoured Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reacts after casting his vote during the presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela July 28, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Fausto Torrealba

Lincoln said the Carter Center recently received via international mail the tally sheets she showed during the session. She did not say who sent them, and the organisation did not immediately respond to a request from AP seeking more information on the records Photo: Reuters/Fausto Torrealba

AP Mexico City
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

An independent group of election experts that observed Venezuela's July presidential election on Wednesday legitimised the vote tally sheets the opposition has offered as proof of President Nicolas Maduro's defeat, telling the Organization of American States the electronic balloting system worked and the ruling party as well as other stakeholders "know the truth".

The assertions from an expert with the US-based Carter Center came during a session convened by members of the regional body to address the dispute that emerged from Venezuela's presidential election.

The group was one of the two independent panels that the government invited to observe the vote on July 28, which electoral authorities claimed -- without offering any proof -- favoured Maduro.

 

The dispute has centred on thousands of tally sheets known as actas -- printouts that resemble shopping receipts -- that have long been considered the ultimate proof of election results in Venezuela.

Each of the 30,000 electronic voting machines used in the July 28 election printed several copies of the sheets, which representatives of participating parties have a right to obtain when the information is transmitted to the National Electoral Council.

Ruling party-loyal electoral authorities declared Maduro the victor hours after polls closed, but they did not publish results broken down by voting machine as they had done in previous presidential elections. They claimed they could not release the detailed information because their website was hacked.

The main opposition coalition, however, secured tally sheets from more than 80 per cent of voting machines and published them online. The government then claimed those records were false and opened an investigation against members of the opposition, including the coalition's candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.

"The voting system is electronic, but it offers a paper trail -- proof of what the electronic machine reports -- and that is what was collected by tens of thousands of poll watchers, not just from the opposition, but also from the government party, the PSUV, that also has the same information," Jennie Lincoln, who led the Carter Center's mission to Venezuela, told diplomats on Wednesday before showing them tally sheets.

Lincoln stopped short of declaring Gonzalez the election winner, telling diplomats that "observers do not pronounce elections" as "that is the responsibility of the electoral authorities".

Lincoln said the Carter Center recently received via international mail the tally sheets she showed during the session. She did not say who sent them, and the organisation did not immediately respond to a request from AP seeking more information on the records.

The Organization of American States and several governments have urged Venezuela's electoral authorities to publish detailed voting data. Wednesday's session was convened at the request of Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama, the US, Guatemala, Guyana, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

