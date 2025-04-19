Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Venice rolls out new tourist fee: Higher costs for last-minute trips

Venice rolls out new tourist fee: Higher costs for last-minute trips

Venice is expanding its day-tripper tax in 2025, with higher fees for late bookings and more restricted days. Here's what every visitor needs to know before planning a trip

Europe, Venice, ITALY

Venice is imposing an arrivals tax on day-trippers to the iconic canal city for the second year (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Venice, the city of canals and timeless romance, is stepping up its fight against overtourism by expanding its day-tripper tax for a second year and visitors are feeling the impact.
 
Starting Friday, anyone who plans to stroll through Venice’s historic centre without staying overnight must pay an arrivals fee, a move that helped the city avoid being placed on Unesco’s list of endangered World Heritage Sites. But while the tax might have saved Venice’s reputation for now, critics argue it’s not doing enough to curb the crowds.
 
Here’s how Venice’s battle against overtourism is shaping up by the numbers:
 
 

5–10 euros ($6–$11)

 
Visitors who book early and download a QR code at least three days ahead will pay 5 euros ($5.69) to enter the historic centre. But those who decide at the last minute face a 10-euro charge. The QR code system is in effect daily from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, with checkpoints at major gateways like Santa Lucia train station, Piazzale Roma bus depot, and Tronchetto parking garage.
 

54 days of charges

 
This year, Venice will enforce the fee across 54 busy days — nearly double last year’s 29 days. The city is targeting weekends and holiday periods between April 18 and July 27, even extending the fee to include Fridays and full holiday weeks. 

2.4 million euros collected

 
Last year’s pilot brought in 2.4 million euros — not quite enough to cover the system’s operating cost of 2.7 million euros. But this year, officials predict a surplus of 1 to 1.5 million euros, which will help fund essential services like waste management for residents.
 

450,000 day-trippers paid

 
In 2024 alone, 450,000 tourists paid the new fee. On one Friday, 12,744 visitors registered — 7,173 of them paying the higher last-minute rate. Meanwhile, 77,000 have already registered for entry this year, and 117,000 have claimed exemptions, including locals, workers, students, and Veneto region residents. 
 

75,000 visitors per day

 
Despite the fee, the crowds are still coming — and in even bigger numbers. The city saw an average of 75,000 visitors per day during the first 11 days of this year’s programme. Opponents, like city council member Giovanni Andrea Martini, say the numbers prove the fee has done little to slow down tourism.
 

A shrinking local population: 48,283 residents

 
Venice’s historic centre once thrived with 174,000 residents in 1951. Now, only 48,283 people remain. Post-war economic changes, a lack of modern amenities like indoor plumbing, and the overwhelming focus on tourism have driven many families to the mainland, leaving behind a city struggling to keep basic services alive.
 

More beds than residents: 51,129 tourist beds

 
Today, Venice offers more beds to tourists than it has permanent residents — a shift that activists call alarming. Short-term rentals make up a growing slice of the accommodation market, raising concerns that tourism is pushing out the heart and soul of the city.
 

25–30 million annual visitors

 
According to data from Smart Control Room, the city sees between 25 to 30 million visitors a year. Whether they stay for a few hours or several days, the number remains staggering — and growing.
 
 

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

